The animated film was released 35 years ago today, on November 22, 1991.

35 years ago today, Disney's iconic Beauty and the Beast opened in theaters. As part of the celebration, Disney has gone back to original screenwriter Linda Woolverton to discuss the film in the latest episode of the studio's Notes on a Scene YouTube series.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared a video on YouTube titled Beauty and the Beast: Creating Belle | Notes on a Scene.

Woolverton mentions that this was her first screenplay, having previously written only for television animation.

Specific attention is brought to the scene where Belle attempts to escape the castle, only to be attacked by wolves. It's a sequence that isn't part of the original fairy tale, but Woolverton talks about its importance in the narrative.

She also talks about the first time she saw animation from the film, and how the movie ultimately looked better in reality than it did when she imagined it.

Watch the video below:

The animated film was released on November 22, 1991, and became the first animated feature nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Disney Legend Paige O’Hara provided Belle’s voice, while Disney Legend Mark Henn served as her supervising animator. As O’Hara recalled in Disney’s anniversary feature, the performers were filmed during recording sessions, giving animators a reference for their expressions and mannerisms.

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