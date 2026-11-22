Belle Stars in Latest “How NOT To Draw” Short from Disney Channel
35 Years to the Day!
Disney Channel's How NOT To Draw is tapping a theatrical classic for its latest edition.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has shared the latest entry in their short form animated series, How NOT To Draw, and for the new edition we're tapping a classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Marking the 35th anniversary of the film, Beauty and the Beast, today, we're getting a drawing tutorial that focuses on Belle from the iconic film.
- In this entry into the popular series of shorts, our animator (this time voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) sketches Belle, who notices a series of books on the animator's shelf.
- As such, she leaps off the page and wants to read them. However, this is a How NOT To Draw short, so things go playfully awry and come to life as she lives within these stories before ending up back in her tale as old as time.
- Of course, with her back in her own story our artist also has to bring the Beast to life!
- Check it all out in the short below.
- One of the most important films in Walt Disney Animation Studios' history, Beauty and the Beast made its wide release on November 22, 1991.
- A landmark for the studio, the film was one of the first to combine traditional hand-drawn animation, Broadway-style musical storytelling, and early computer animation.
- A landmark in the period known as the Disney Animation Renaissance, Beauty and the Beast went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy in 1992, and was also the first animated film ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Bobby & Romy from The Doomies
- Luz from The Owl House
- Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- Winnie the Pooh
- Barry from Kiff
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
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