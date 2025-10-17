Bette Midler Says She's Read the Script for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 3" and It's "Brilliant"

We’ve been following the rumors and updates for several years now– ever since the release of Hocus Pocus 2– and each time it seems as though Hocus Pocus 3 might be getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. Now Better Midler (Winifred Sanderson) says she has actually read the script for the potential sequel.

What’s happening:

film was released in 1993, and its sequel went straight to Disney+ in 2022. Both films star Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson– better known as the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Bette Midler was asked by the host about the potential for Hocus Pocus 3– after she addressed why a sequel to The First Wives Club never happened. You can watch the video below.

What they’re saying:

“ [ ] took 30 years [to get made], and we used to lobby Disney all the time. Come on! , yeah! Look at these numbers!" “They sent a script [for Hocus Pocus 3], and a lot of it was brilliant. So I got very excited, and now we’re trying to figure out what it is, and where it’s going to be, and how much it’s going to cost, and all those logistical things."

