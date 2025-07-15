Mop Up the Walgreens! Sarah Jessica Parker Insists They're Still Talking About Doing "Hocus Pocus 3"

Parker and her fellow witches want to return for a third entry in the series.

It’s been three years… not quite down to the day, but we’re still waiting on Disney’s Hocus Pocus 3, which we first learned was in development a long while ago. Thankfully actress Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays the witchy sister Sarah Sanderson) had some positive words to say about the potential second sequel in the series during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo show.

What’s happening:

The original Hocus Pocus film was released by Disney in 1993, and the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 was not made until nearly 30 years later, hitting Disney+ in 2022.

In 2023, it was reported that Hocus Pocus 3 was in development by Disney after the success of the sequel. That June, we learned that Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher ( The Proposal ) would return to helm the third movie.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hocus Pocus star Sarah Jessica Parker answered a pair of fans' question about Hocus Pocus 3, confirming that discussions are still happening around the film and that the cast is still interested in the follow-up.

Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Says Talks Have Begun For Hocus Pocus 3 | WWHL:

What they’re saying:

Sarah Jessica Parker: “No more developments other than we would like to do it. We would like to do it, and we’ve been having some conversations."

Kathy Najimy (from 2024): ""I haven't seen the script, but I've heard rumblings. I think if they're gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-a$*ing to the finish line. Get us while we're still breathing, I mean, God!"

““I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings. I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-a$*ing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!" Screenwriter Jen D’Angelo (from 2023): “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch."

