Anne Fletcher Returning to Direct “Hocus Pocus 3”

With the Sanderson Sisters returning for another night of mischief, director Anne Fletcher is also returning to helm Hocus Pocus 3, according to The Wrap.
What’s Happening:
- Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher is returning to helm the third film in the franchise, which was first teased earlier this week.
- Additionally, Hocus Pocus 2 writer Jen D’Angelo is also returning for Hocus Pocus 3.
- No further information has been given on the film and there is currently no timeline for when we might see its release.
- It’s also unclear which stars may reprise their roles for the third film, such as the Sanderson Sisters themselves, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.
- The film is likely to be released on Disney+, but that has not been confirmed at this time.
- In addition to directing Hocus Pocus 2, Fletcher has directed a slew of comedy films, such as 27 Dresses, The Proposal and Hot Pursuit.
- D’Angelo’s writing credits stem mainly from TV comedies, such as Cougar Town, Young Rock and Workaholics.
