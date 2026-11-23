Far beyond the holiday season, this episode might be top tier for the whole series.

While quite known for their Halloween episodes (including this year’s envelope pushing edition), Big City Greens has had some pretty epic Christmas and holiday specials in the past as well.

The first of these didn’t arrive until season two’s “Green Christmas” - a fully musical Christmas episode with jaunty tunes that followed Cricket as he tried to get on Santa’s nice list.



In season three, we got a visual feast as the Green family entered the fictional video game, “Outpost Infinity” in a Christmas episode that spent most of its runtime in the stunning 3D virtual world, “Virtually Christmas.”



While the scale of the Christmas special was scaled back in season four with “Dream Tree,” we still got a happy dose of holiday heart as Cricket led Bill to the Christmas tree of his dreams - quite literally.



Now, we’re back with another Christmas and wintery romp as we dive (or skate!) into the two parts of the upcoming holiday episode of the hit series.

While each is memorable in their own way, this new episode does what Big City Greens does best. It mixes the family fun, the crazy comedy, and all the hijinks with a heavy dose of heart that isn’t over the top of force fed to audiences. In one half, we watch another Cricket scheme unfold with the help of his sister, Tilly, while they attempt to keep Christmas going forever. The second half takes us on an adventure with Gloria (and Tilly, too!) As she tries - once again - to one-up her cousin Emily, this time on the ice.



The episode feels much like a regular episode of the series, only with the Christmas or wintery backdrop - not necessarily a special in the traditional sense of the word. And somehow, these halves have proven not just to be great holiday fun for the whole family, but rather one of the best episodes as a whole in the entire series.

The first half, “Forever Christmas,” picks up right as Christmas is ending. While many of the Big City Greens adventures as of late feature the ever-increasing cast of friends and other side characters, we stay with our four main family members - Cricket, Tilly, Gramma Alice, and Bill - for this story.

As the holiday concludes - much to the chagrin of the bulk of the family - Gramma presents the grandkids with some handmade gifts from the heart: knitted caps. The kids love them, and when outside cleaning up the holiday remnants, they are approached by a store owner, Wendy Woolery (voiced by special guest Megan Stalter), who offers to buy them from the kids, and sell them in her store of knit goods. With the incoming funds, the kids decide they can spend on more gifts, presents, and decorations and keep Christmas going forever.

Once Gramma catches on to their little grift, she gives the kids exactly what they want - the chance to have Christmas over and over and over again.

In doing so, the kids discover the true heart of Christmas - love - and give back.

This episode showcases the signature brand of Big City Greens. The childish hijinks of the kids and their scheme, Gramma holding on to the heart and meaning this time around, and humor that is great for kids and some that are just for the adults watching too. Plus, a moment of this half also features some stylistic-play with the animation, and even a moment that sees the characters in a stop-motion style for a blip that made me want a full Holiday episode like that in the future.

Let’s not forget a brilliant running gag with Bill and a Christmas Tree that is played to absolute perfection.



The second half of the episode, “Skate Expectations,” branches out to the unofficially-adopted Green family member, Gloria Sato. While at the Gloria + Green cafe, Gloria is excited because her typically-successful Cousin Emily has been in a bit of a rough patch, while Gloria has had quite a bit of a successful run in comparison (comparison that has taken place since we first learned of Cousin Emily back in “Rent Control”). Normally, Gloria is quite envious of Emily, but this time she is fully ready to flaunt her business and stability for her. Tables are turned though when Emily shows up and reveals that she has been cast as a skater in a production of Swan Lake. Gloria is surprised since she was the one that grew up and did competitive ice skating, but somehow Emily got this gig. Of course, Gloria lies and says that she will be in her own ice skating production, and with a little help from Tilly, lands a job in Croblins on Ice. While I don’t want to ruin this fantastic story, just know that Gloria definitely has a way of not only taking over the Croblins on Ice production, but also Big City Greens as a whole whenever she takes center stage, and that happens once again in “Skate Expectations.” Once again, we get outrageous physical humor, some sly Swan Lake-inspired fun, and maybe even a bit of emotion.



The absurdist humor and the goofy family fun that are a staple of the show get exacerbated with a dash of holiday warmth and seasonal fun to easily make this a standout episode that will be included on holiday countdown lists in the future. For this writer personally, this duo of stories will also rank among the best in the series as well, and I encourage everyone to gather around the screen on this upcoming holiday weekend to kick off the Christmas season with the Greens, laughing their way into the winter holidays.



Big City Greens’ “Forever Christmas” and “Skate Expectations” are set to arrive on Disney+ on November 25, 2026.