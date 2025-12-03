Billie Lourd Recreates "Return of the Jedi" Scenes With Her Family for Columbia’s New Star Wars Line

Billie Lourd is keeping the galaxy close to home by passing her family’s Star Wars legacy to the next generation through an epic Return of the Jedi inspired photoshoot for Columbia’s newest line of Star Wars themed gear.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, has always embraced the Force. And now, she’s celebrating her love of the Star Wars universe by recreating iconic Return of the Jedi moments with her family using Columbia’s brand-new Star Wars outerwear collection.

Blending nostalgia, fashion, and a touch of Endor magic, the shoot brings together generations of Star Wars storytelling while unveiling Columbia’s latest winter gear inspired by the 40-year-old classic.

The video shared by Star Wars’ social media showed Lourd’s family sporting items from the new line as they pose in scenes reminiscent of Leia in the fern-filled forests of Endor with her two children as baby Ewoks.

Lourd also mentioned how her mother would have loved to see this photoshoot and even wore Carrie’s ring that she always used to wear for the photoshoot.

Born on July 17, 1992, Billie Lourd is the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd.

She is part of a multigenerational Hollywood family that has shaped film, TV, and pop culture for decades with her grandparents being Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Billie Lourd built her own career instead of relying on her family name. She’s become known for quirky, bold, scene-stealing roles like Scream Queens and American Horror Story.

Billie has spoken often about honoring her mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, both of whom passed away within days of each other in 2016.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Billie even stood in to help complete Princess Leia’s scenes, wearing her mother’s costume for a brief sequence. She has described it as emotional but meaningful

She frequently participates in Star Wars celebrations, tributes, and merchandise collaborations, especially those that honor her mother’s legacy.

