Bluey and Mattel Expand Partnership in Deal that Includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, and More

Bluey is a cultural phenomenon. It's impossible to understate just how big Bluey, Bingo, and their family have become in millions of households around the world. Bluey is also big business for Disney, and any company that gets involved with it. It's no wonder that Mattel is expanding its Bluey merchandise in a deal that will last for the next several years.

What's Happening:

Mattel has announced that it has expanded its licensing deal with BBC Studios that will bring Bluey into five different Mattel franchises.

Beginning this fall, new products will be released that will see Bluey join Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Polly Pocket, and UNO.

Bluey will join Barbie as part of the Cutie Reveal line, which sees Barbie dolls dress up in full-body costumes, as has been done previously with Care Bears.

Bluey will be added to the Fisher-Price Little People line with a character lineup that will include Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chili as well as other characters. Here's what the Disney versions of the characters look like.

Specifics on the other three product lines have not been revealed, but one imagines we'll see Polly Pocket playsets that include Bluey characters and locations, Hot Wheels vehicles of Bluey's family car and others, and an UNO card game featuring Bluey characters on the cards.

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