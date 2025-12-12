Disney CEO Bob Iger Sends Out 5th Annual Holiday Letter to D23 Members

As 2025 comes to a close, D23 Members prepare for the excitement that awaits in 2026!

For the fifth consecutive year, Disney CEO Bob Iger has sent out his annual holiday message to D23 Members.

What's Happening:

When Bob Iger returned to the role of Disney CEO in 2021, D23 Members were surprised to receive a holiday email from the head of The Walt Disney Company.

Every year since, Iger has sent out a digital Christmas card to D23 Members, thanking members of The Official Disney Fan Club for their support.

This year's letter turns our attention to the excitement that awaits in 2026, including the return of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August.

The illustration on the card is inspired by the front cover of the 1936 Disney Studios Christmas Card, decorated with some of Walt Disney's most beloved animated personalities as they prepare for the holidays.

The name of the club is a nod to the year Walt and Roy Disney co-founded The Disney Brothers Studio, which later became known as The Walt Disney Company – 1923.

All D23 Members should be receiving this email, including free membership tiers. If you’re not currently a member, visit D23.com to learn more about signing up.

For convenience, we’ve included Bob Iger’s 2025 letter to D23 Members below.

Bob Iger’s 2025 Season’s Greetings Letter:

Dear D23 Member,

As we celebrate the holiday season, I want to express my appreciation to all of you who make up the D23 community. D23 Members represent the very best of Disney, and I have often said that your passion for the wonderful things we create inspires us each and every day. As we turn our eyes to 2026, we have even more to look forward to. I’m especially excited about what we have in store for you at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August and I hope to see many of you there.

Thank you for being the best fans in the world. On behalf of all of us at The Walt Disney Company, I send our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

Sincerely,

Bob Iger