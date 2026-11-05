Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn Launches “The Curious Mind” Substack

Writing as B. Evan Vaughn, the Imagineering executive plans to share essays, fiction, and explorations of imagination, creativity, and human behavior.

Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, is exploring a new creative outlet beyond the worlds he helps bring to life at Disney.

What’s Happening:

The Imagineering executive has launched a Substack publication called The Curious Mind, where he plans to share essays, fiction, and personal explorations of what he describes as “the strange business of being alive.”

Vaughn announced the new project on Instagram, sharing the publication’s cover artwork.

“I’ve started something new,” Vaughn wrote. “It’s called The Curious Mind, a home for my essays, fiction, and explorations of the strange business of being alive.”

He explained that he has long been fascinated by questions without easy answers and is now putting those interests into writing. The publication will explore a range of subjects, with some pieces philosophical, others personal or fictional, all driven by curiosity. Vaughn will publish under the name B. Evan Vaughn.

The newly launched Substack describes B. Evan Vaughn as exploring “imagination, creativity, human behavior, and the stories we tell ourselves,” while identifying him as Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering.

The publication’s introductory essay, titled “Welcome to The Curious Mind,” offers a closer look at what readers can expect. Vaughn reflects on his interest in how the world works, why people believe what they do, and how stories shape perceptions of reality.

“I’ve spent much of my professional life creating worlds. Imagined places made real through storytelling, technology, design, and the collective efforts of extraordinarily creative people,” Vaughn writes. “It’s a wonderful way to make a living, and it has taught me something I’ve come to believe deeply: imagination isn’t simply an escape from reality. It’s one of the ways we understand it.”

While his professional work centers on creating immersive experiences, Vaughn says his curiosity extends well beyond Imagineering. He plans to explore topics including human behavior, science, philosophy, art, belief, memory, and the contradictions of everyday life. The publication will feature essays and observations, along with occasional fiction that may venture into mystery, wonder, humor, love, loss, and the unexplained.

Vaughn also makes clear that the project is not intended to present definitive answers or expert opinions. Instead, he hopes to explore ideas, ask questions, and remain open to changing his mind along the way.

“I don’t know exactly where this will lead, which is part of the appeal,” he writes in the introductory post. “I’m glad you’re here. Let’s see what we discover.”

Readers can find The Curious Mind on Substack, where Vaughn has begun sharing his writing as B. Evan Vaughn.

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