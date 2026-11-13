Disney Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at "A Proud Family Wizmas"

This musical holiday special uses stop‑motion animation and a star‑studded voice cast to cap the journey of the revival.

Disney+ is taking fans behind the scenes of A Proud Family Wizmas, offering a look at how the beloved animated family was brought to life through stop-motion animation for their upcoming holiday special.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has shared a new behind-the-scenes YouTube video offering fans a closer look at the making of Disney+'s upcoming stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas.
  • The video features series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar discussing the creative process behind transforming The Proud Family into a handcrafted stop-motion adventure.
  • The featurette highlights the artistry involved in bringing the characters to life, from their designs and handcrafted sets to the intricate animation process. 
  • Smith explains that the creative team wanted to bring the tradition of stop-motion Christmas specials to Black audiences, offering a new holiday experience centered on African American characters and culture.
  • Farquhar shares the team's hopes that A Proud Family Wizmas will become a holiday tradition alongside classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elf, and Miracle on 34th Street

  • The special follows Penny Proud after her frustrations with the commercialization of Christmas lead to Santa quitting, leaving Penny responsible for saving the holiday.
  • Produced by Disney Television Animation, the special reunites Smith and Farquhar with co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial.
  • The holiday adventure will feature six original songs from returning composer and songwriter Kurt Farquhar.
  • Original cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and JoMarie Payton return, alongside guest stars Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, and Gabrielle Union.
  • A Proud Family Wizmas premieres Saturday, November 14, exclusively on Disney+.

Read More Disney+:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber