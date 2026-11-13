Disney Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at "A Proud Family Wizmas"
This musical holiday special uses stop‑motion animation and a star‑studded voice cast to cap the journey of the revival.
Disney+ is taking fans behind the scenes of A Proud Family Wizmas, offering a look at how the beloved animated family was brought to life through stop-motion animation for their upcoming holiday special.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a new behind-the-scenes YouTube video offering fans a closer look at the making of Disney+'s upcoming stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas.
- The video features series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar discussing the creative process behind transforming The Proud Family into a handcrafted stop-motion adventure.
- The featurette highlights the artistry involved in bringing the characters to life, from their designs and handcrafted sets to the intricate animation process.
- Smith explains that the creative team wanted to bring the tradition of stop-motion Christmas specials to Black audiences, offering a new holiday experience centered on African American characters and culture.
- Farquhar shares the team's hopes that A Proud Family Wizmas will become a holiday tradition alongside classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elf, and Miracle on 34th Street.
- The special follows Penny Proud after her frustrations with the commercialization of Christmas lead to Santa quitting, leaving Penny responsible for saving the holiday.
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the special reunites Smith and Farquhar with co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial.
- The holiday adventure will feature six original songs from returning composer and songwriter Kurt Farquhar.
- Original cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and JoMarie Payton return, alongside guest stars Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, and Gabrielle Union.
- A Proud Family Wizmas premieres Saturday, November 14, exclusively on Disney+.
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