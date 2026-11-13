Disney Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at "A Proud Family Wizmas"

This musical holiday special uses stop‑motion animation and a star‑studded voice cast to cap the journey of the revival.

Disney+ is taking fans behind the scenes of A Proud Family Wizmas, offering a look at how the beloved animated family was brought to life through stop-motion animation for their upcoming holiday special.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a new behind-the-scenes YouTube video offering fans a closer look at the making of Disney+'s upcoming stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas.

The video features series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar discussing the creative process behind transforming The Proud Family into a handcrafted stop-motion adventure.

The featurette highlights the artistry involved in bringing the characters to life, from their designs and handcrafted sets to the intricate animation process.

Smith explains that the creative team wanted to bring the tradition of stop-motion Christmas specials to Black audiences, offering a new holiday experience centered on African American characters and culture.

Farquhar shares the team's hopes that A Proud Family Wizmas will become a holiday tradition alongside classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elf, and Miracle on 34th Street.

The special follows Penny Proud after her frustrations with the commercialization of Christmas lead to Santa quitting, leaving Penny responsible for saving the holiday.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the special reunites Smith and Farquhar with co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial.

The holiday adventure will feature six original songs from returning composer and songwriter Kurt Farquhar.

Original cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and JoMarie Payton return, alongside guest stars Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, and Gabrielle Union.

A Proud Family Wizmas premieres Saturday, November 14, exclusively on Disney+.

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