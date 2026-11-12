MotoGP Racing Onto ESPN in 2027 With New Two-Year Broadcast Agreement

Programming is also set to stream on Disney+.

MotoGP is racing onto ESPN in 2027, with a new two-year media rights agreement bringing the motorcycle racing championship to viewers across the United States and Latin America.

What’s Happening:

MotoGP has announced a new two-year media rights agreement with ESPN, bringing the motorcycle racing championship to audiences across the United States and Latin America for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Under the agreement, ESPN will become the exclusive U.S. media rights holder for MotoGP, with coverage available across its television networks and platforms.

Beginning in 2027, MotoGP Grand Prix events will air either live or on same-day delay, providing coverage throughout each race weekend.

In Latin America, ESPN will continue broadcasting MotoGP across its networks, with streaming available through Disney+.

The agreement follows the conclusion of MotoGP's current U.S. broadcasting arrangement at the end of the 2026 season.

ESPN and MotoGP have maintained a partnership in Latin America since 2002, providing coverage across 18 countries.

The new deal also allows select events in Argentina and Brazil to be sublicensed to local free-to-air broadcasters.

MotoGP Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta described the agreement as an important milestone in the championship's expansion across the Americas.

What They’re Saying:

Carlos Ezpeleta, Deputy CEO of MotoGP: “This agreement with ESPN marks an important milestone in MotoGP’s growth strategy across the Americas. ESPN’s position as one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, combined with its strong connection with audiences across the United States and Latin America, makes it the ideal platform for us to continue expanding MotoGP’s reach and bring the sport closer to millions of people. This is an exciting opportunity to introduce MotoGP to new audiences while continuing to serve our passionate existing fanbase through one of the most influential sports media brands in the world.”

“This agreement with ESPN marks an important milestone in MotoGP’s growth strategy across the Americas. ESPN’s position as one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, combined with its strong connection with audiences across the United States and Latin America, makes it the ideal platform for us to continue expanding MotoGP’s reach and bring the sport closer to millions of people. This is an exciting opportunity to introduce MotoGP to new audiences while continuing to serve our passionate existing fanbase through one of the most influential sports media brands in the world.” Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN: “ESPN and MotoGP have a strong relationship that dates back nearly 25 years, when we began bringing the championship to fans across Latin America. We’re excited to build on that longstanding history by expanding our rights to include the United States, while continuing to serve Latin America… This is a great example of how relationships that begin in one region of our international business can grow across ESPN’s global portfolio, creating new opportunities to connect different audiences with world-class sporting events.”

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