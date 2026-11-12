Actor and Pro Race Car Driver Frankie Muniz Hospitalized Following Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Muniz was supposed to complete in the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic.

Malcolm in the Middle star and professional race car driver Frankie Muniz was hospitalized following a crash at Daytona International Speedway.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is reporting that actor and professional race car driver Frankie Muniz was hospitalized Wednesday following a practice lap crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz's racing team, Team Reaume, confirmed that the 40-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star was “awake and alert” following the incident.

The team said it would provide additional updates when available, while thanking fans for “respecting Frankie's privacy at this time.”

Muniz was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a charity exhibition race benefiting six nonprofits supporting military and veteran communities.

Muniz and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric were scheduled to represent Team Air Force in the event, which featured 12 Ford Racing drivers competing in Mustang Dark Horse vehicles across six teams.

The event also included musical performances from Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders.

Best known for Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz earned an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations, with additional film credits including Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks, and Racing Stripes.

Muniz stepped away from acting in 2006 to pursue professional racing, competing in Formula BMW USA and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship before transitioning to NASCAR.

His racing career was interrupted by a season-ending injury in 2009 that required multiple surgeries.

Over the past three years, Muniz has competed in 117 NASCAR Truck Series races, including a top-10 finish at Daytona in 2025.

Earlier this year, Muniz returned to Malcolm in the Middle for a special four episode reunion giving fans a look at where the characters are today.

Laughing Place had the chance to attend the New York premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, so make sure you check that out!

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