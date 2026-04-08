Photos/Videos: "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" Holds World Premiere in New York City

Malcolm is back in the middle, and we had a chance to check out the reunion mini series at the show’s New York World premiere.

Back in January 2000, American families were introduced to the chaotic, hilarious world of Malcolm in the Middle. Over the course of seven seasons and 151 episodes, viewers followed the misadventures of a gifted boy named Malcolm, played by Frankie Muniz, and his wildly unpredictable family, including his parents Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston), and his brothers Reese, Dewey, and later Jamie. With its fast-paced humor, witty fourth-wall breaks, and unforgettable family dynamics, the show quickly became a defining sitcom of the early 2000s.

Well, now, fans are being welcomed back into the world of the Wilkerson family in Hulu’s latest sequel mini-series Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, and Laughing Place had the chance to attend the New York world premiere. Picking up years after the original show ended, the four episode special revisits Malcolm and his siblings as adults, exploring how their chaotic childhood shaped their lives, relationships, and careers.

Taking place at DGA New York Theater, cast and creatives walked the blue carpet ahead of the two episode screening.

Upon entering the theater, fans were welcomed with boxed water and themed napkins to keep us hydrated through the unfair fun of the evening.

Ahead of the screening, 20th Television President Karey Burke kicked off the evening, before series creator Linwood Boomer and cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek also shared stories and excitement for Life’s Still Unfair.

Getting a chance to check out the first two episodes, Life’s Still Unfair feels like a natural continuation of the original series, with the actors slipping back into their roles effortlessly. After keeping himself and his daughter at a distance from his family for more than ten years, Malcolm is pulled back into their world when Hal and Lois insist he attend their 40th wedding anniversary celebration. While I wasn’t an avid fan of the original series, only having seen a few episodes, I really enjoyed Life’s Still Unfair and look forward to checking out the last two episodes of the mini-series when they premiere on Hulu on April 10th. Make sure you check out Tony’s full review!

After the screening, guests were invited to Quality Bistro for an after screening celebration filled with food, drinks, and a photo opportunity. The event hosted two themed cocktails with the Fuzzy Lois and the Hal-garita. The Fuzzie Lois was Grey Goose, St-Germain, Grapefruit and Prosecco, with the Hal-garita being more of a standard margarita with jalapeno slices.

Overall, it was a great way to welcome back Malcolm in the Middle, and I highly recommend you check it out on April 10th.

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