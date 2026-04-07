Lisa Ann Walter’s First Comedy Special "It Was An Accident" Coming to Hulu This May

The Abbott Elementary star brings her unfiltered stand-up to Hulu and Disney+ as part of the Hularious lineup.

Lisa Ann Walter is finally getting the mic, and she’s not holding anything back. After decades of scene-stealing roles and stand-up sets, the Abbott Elementary star is stepping into the spotlight with her very first televised comedy special, and it’s arriving with the kind of unfiltered honesty fans have come to love.

What’s Happening:

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident premieres Friday, May 15 on Hulu and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with an international rollout on Disney+ the same day.

The special marks a major milestone for Lisa Ann Walter, who not only performs but also writes, directs, and executive produces the project, bringing her full creative voice to the stage.

Described as a no-filter, deeply personal set, It Was An Accident dives into everything from feral Gen-X energy to self-loathing and the complexities of navigating a shifting cultural landscape.

Walter’s perspective is sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically candid, offering a comedy experience rooted in lived experience and observational bite. It’s the kind of storytelling that feels both wildly specific and universally relatable, especially for audiences who have grown alongside her career.

Walter has long been a familiar face across television and film, currently winning over audiences as Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary. Her film résumé stretches back decades, with memorable roles in The Parent Trap, Bruce Almighty, and War of the Worlds. But stand-up comedy has always been at the core of her career, and this special represents a long-awaited opportunity to showcase that side of her talent on a global stage.

The special is produced by Art & Industry, with additional executive producers including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartman, further tying the project to Walter’s Abbott Elementary family and creative circle.

It Was An Accident also joins Hulu’s growing “Hularious” lineup, a slate of comedy specials featuring some of the biggest names in stand-up today. The roster includes performers like Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Ilana Glazer, Kumail Nanjiani, and Roy Wood Jr., with even more specials on the way from names like Nikki Glaser and Bobby Lee.

Beyond the stage and screen, Walter’s career spans writing, producing, and advocacy. Her memoir, The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me, became a bestseller, while her work with organizations like the Entertainment Community Fund and SAG-AFTRA highlights her commitment to supporting others in the industry. Still, she often sums herself up in the most relatable way possible: a working mom balancing Hollywood and everyday life, with “one foot on the red carpet… the other at Costco.”

With It Was An Accident, Walter brings that exact duality to the stage—glamorous, grounded, and completely unfiltered. It’s a debut that’s been years in the making, and one that promises to resonate with anyone who appreciates comedy that tells it like it is.

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