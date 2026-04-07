New Hulu Docuseries to Chronicle 50 Cent's Journey from Queens to Fame
From nine bullets to 30 million albums, the new Hulu documentary will explore the 50 Cent's rise to fame and success.
Hulu has acquired a new documentary project focusing on rapper 50 Cent, following an expensive bidding war.
What's Happening:
- After teasing on April 1 that Hulu was paying $75 million for a new documentary about himself, it turns out it was not an April Fool's joke – the documentary is indeed happening.
- Deadline reports that Hulu beat out the likes of Starz, Netflix and Apple to acquire the new documentary series about the man born Curtis Jackson.
- The three-part docuseries will tell Jackson’s story from starting out in Queens, getting shot by nine bullets and becoming one of the most successful rappers in the world, selling more than 30 million records.
- Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact.
- The untitled project is directed by Mandon Lovett, who previously directed Rap Caviar Presents for Hulu.
- This marks the latest music documentary project for Hulu, following the likes of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story and Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.
- Patrick Altema will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Jackson. The project is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which produced Rap Caviar Presents, and Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has revealed just when we'll get to see the latest project from the comedic mind of Mindy Kaling, Not Suitable for Work.
- Hulu has shared the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.
- Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story is for the show's (un)lucky 13th season.
- Malcolm and family are (almost) back! Tony talks with the creative forces behind Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair about how the continuation event came to be.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now