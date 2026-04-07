Lou Diamond Phillips Joins Hulu's Limited Series "Count My Lies" in Recurring Role

Phillips will star alongside Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington.

Lou Diamond Phillips has been tapped for a recurring role in Hulu's upcoming limited series, Count My Lies.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Phillips has joined the cast of Count My Lies in a recurring role, where he's set to play Paul, Tracy's (Katherine LaNasa) boyfriend.

LaNasa is another recent addition to the cast, where in addition to being Paul's boyfriend, she'll also be the main character, Sloane's (Shailene Woodley) mom.

The limited series, which alongside Woodley, also stars Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington, was given an order in August 2025.

Count My Lies is based on the recently published novel by Sophia Stava and will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first time headlining a TV series.

When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.

The series hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company.

Known for his roles in La Bamba, Stand and Deliver and Young Guns, Phillips is currently appearing in The Chair Company and Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.

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