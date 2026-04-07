Lou Diamond Phillips Joins Hulu's Limited Series "Count My Lies" in Recurring Role

Phillips will star alongside Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington.
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Lou Diamond Phillips has been tapped for a recurring role in Hulu's upcoming limited series, Count My Lies.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Phillips has joined the cast of Count My Lies in a recurring role, where he's set to play Paul, Tracy's (Katherine LaNasa) boyfriend.
  • LaNasa is another recent addition to the cast, where in addition to being Paul's boyfriend, she'll also be the main character, Sloane's (Shailene Woodley) mom.
  • The limited series, which alongside Woodley, also stars Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington, was given an order in August 2025.
  • Count My Lies is based on the recently published novel by Sophia Stava and will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first time headlining a TV series.
  • When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.
  • The series hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company.
  • Known for his roles in La BambaStand and Deliver and Young Guns, Phillips is currently appearing in The Chair Company and Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.

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