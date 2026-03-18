"Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" Vinyl Set for June 2026 Release

Get ready for The Final Jam! The beloved Disney Channel soundtrack arrives on colored vinyl for the first time.

Turn on the radio as loud as it can go, because Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam soundtrack is about to hit your record player!

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is getting the vinyl treatment, with a brand-new pressing set to release on June 24, 2026.

The fan-favorite Disney Channel soundtrack will arrive on colored vinyl, giving longtime fans a fresh way to experience the music that defined a generation of summer singalongs.

Packed with high-energy anthems and heartfelt ballads, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam remains one of Disney Channel’s most iconic musical follow-ups. The vinyl release captures the full tracklist across two discs, featuring standout performances from Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, and the ensemble cast.

The release spans two discs, giving each song room to shine with a classic vinyl listening experience.

Disc 1 / Side 1: 1. Brand New Day - Performed by Demi Lovato 2. Fire - Performed by Matthew "Mdot" Finley 3. Can't Back Down - Performed by Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Taglé 4. It's On - Performed by Demi Lovato and Jordan Francis and Meaghan Martin and Alyson Stoner and Matthew "Mdot" Finley and Roshon Fegan

Disc 1 / Side 2: 1. Wouldn't Change a Thing - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas 2. Heart and Soul - Performed by Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas 3. You're My Favorite Song - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas 4. Introducing Me - Performed by Nick Jonas

Disc 2 / Side 1: 1. Tear It Down - Performed by Meaghan Martin and Matthew "Mdot" Finley 2. What We Came Here For - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas and Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Taglé 3. This Is Our Song - Performed by Demi Lovatoand Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas and Alyson Stoner

Disc 2 / Side 2: 1. Different Summers - Performed by Demi Lovato 2. Walkin' in My Shoes - Performed by Meaghan Martin and Matthew "Mdot" Finley 3. It's Not Too Late - Performed by Demi Lovato 4. Rock Hard or Go Home - Performed by Iron Weasel



Originally released in 2010, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam became a defining Disney Channel moment, building on the success of the original film and cementing its place in pop culture. The soundtrack’s mix of pop-rock energy and emotional storytelling continues to resonate with fans years later.

Whether you’re revisiting Camp Rock memories or discovering the soundtrack for the first time, this vinyl pressing is set to be a standout addition to any collection. So get ready to drop the needle, because the final jam is just getting started!

More Disney Channel News: