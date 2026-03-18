"Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" Vinyl Set for June 2026 Release

Get ready for The Final Jam! The beloved Disney Channel soundtrack arrives on colored vinyl for the first time.
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Turn on the radio as loud as it can go, because Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam soundtrack is about to hit your record player!

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time ever, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is getting the vinyl treatment, with a brand-new pressing set to release on June 24, 2026. 
  • The fan-favorite Disney Channel soundtrack will arrive on colored vinyl, giving longtime fans a fresh way to experience the music that defined a generation of summer singalongs.
  • Packed with high-energy anthems and heartfelt ballads, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam remains one of Disney Channel’s most iconic musical follow-ups. The vinyl release captures the full tracklist across two discs, featuring standout performances from Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, and the ensemble cast.
  • The release spans two discs, giving each song room to shine with a classic vinyl listening experience.
  • Disc 1 / Side 1:
    • 1. Brand New Day - Performed by Demi Lovato
    • 2. Fire - Performed by Matthew "Mdot" Finley
    • 3. Can't Back Down - Performed by Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Taglé
    • 4. It's On - Performed by Demi Lovato and Jordan Francis and Meaghan Martin and Alyson Stoner and Matthew "Mdot" Finley and Roshon Fegan
  • Disc 1 / Side 2:
    • 1. Wouldn't Change a Thing - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas
    • 2. Heart and Soul - Performed by Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas
    • 3. You're My Favorite Song - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas
    • 4. Introducing Me - Performed by Nick Jonas
  • Disc 2 / Side 1:
    • 1. Tear It Down - Performed by Meaghan Martin and Matthew "Mdot" Finley
    • 2. What We Came Here For - Performed by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas and Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Taglé
    • 3. This Is Our Song - Performed by Demi Lovatoand Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas and Alyson Stoner
  • Disc 2 / Side 2:
    • 1. Different Summers - Performed by Demi Lovato
    • 2. Walkin' in My Shoes - Performed by Meaghan Martin and Matthew "Mdot" Finley
    • 3. It's Not Too Late - Performed by Demi Lovato
    • 4. Rock Hard or Go Home - Performed by Iron Weasel
  • Originally released in 2010, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam became a defining Disney Channel moment, building on the success of the original film and cementing its place in pop culture. The soundtrack’s mix of pop-rock energy and emotional storytelling continues to resonate with fans years later.
  • Whether you’re revisiting Camp Rock memories or discovering the soundtrack for the first time, this vinyl pressing is set to be a standout addition to any collection. So get ready to drop the needle, because the final jam is just getting started!

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