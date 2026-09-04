Tony Shalhoub Returns To the World of Cars for Pixar's Route 66 Road Trip

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pixar's Cars means celebrating all the things that made the movie great, and at the top of that list has to be the Mother Road, Route 66. Cars just wouldn't be the film it was without Radiator Springs, and all that inspired it, and Pixar is going back to celebrate all of it.

What's Happening:

This week, Pixar has been releasing daily episodes of Cars: Route 66 Road Trip, a YouTube series that features travel content creator Jo Franco recreating the research trips that Pixar made down Route 66 while developing Cars.

Episode 3 focuses on "The People" behind the Cars franchise.

Production manager Jonas Rivera, who also voiced the minor character of Boost, joins the ride-along, discussing the importance of his job as the person who ultimately had to make many decisions in order to keep production under control.

They take the show to Tucumari, New Mexico, where they see the blue Swallow Motel, where the production team stayed on the original trip.

There, Jo picks up Tony Shalhoub, the voice of Luigi.

Check out the whole episode here:

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