Belle Meets Belle: Christy Carlson Romano Attends the "Beauty and the Beast" 5th National Tour

Disney actress and former Broadway Belle Christy Carlson Romano recently attended a stop of the current North American tour of Beauty and the Beast.

What’s Happening:

A little bit of Disney history was made, as Christy Carlson Romano of Even Stevens and Kim Possible fame attended a recent showing of the Beauty and the Beast North American tour.

The actress, who also played Belle on Broadway in 2004, was adorned in a rose-covered dress as she greeted company members after their performance.

Posted by the official Beauty and the Beast Instagram account, Romano can be seen running to hug the cast, celebrating their performance at Texas Performing Arts Center in Austin, TX.

Beauty and the Beast debuted on Broadway back in 1994, the first venture from Disney on Broadway.

Running for over 13-years, the show became a Broadway staple, playing over 5,500 performances.

While the show no longer plays on The Great White Way, the show is on its 5th ever US tour.

Currently, the production is set to head to Dallas, TX before traveling across countless cities around the US.

For those looking to learn more about tickets, you can head to the official Beauty and the Beast The Musical website.

