Meg Squared on the West End: Susan Egan and Mae Ann Jorolan Perform "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)" at Special Halloween "Hercules" Performance

Egan also originated the role of Belle in Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast."

Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg in 1997’s animated classic Hercules, recently attended London’s Hercules on stage for a special Halloween performance.

Last month, Disney’s West End production of Hercules shared a clip on their official Instagram of Susan Egan announcing she would be attending a special Underworld Halloween performance of the show on October 31st.

While Egan was fairly tight-lipped about what exciting surprises awaited attendees of the Halloween performance, the Disney princess on both screen and stage delighted fans with a special performance of “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” alongside the West End’s Meg Mae Ann Jorolan.

Accompanied by the muses, Egan and Jorolan absolutely brought the house down with their spectacular rendition of the song, harmonizing with each other in gorgeous sparkling gowns.

Thanks to PlayBill’s official Instagram account, you can check out the full performance below.

Laughing Place’s very own Alex had the chance to check out the new production. Make sure you check out his full review, where he describes it as Hercules’ “most confident and cohesive staging yet."

The Gods Are Stepping Aboard Disney Cruise Line:

Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny, is set to bring a new Broadway style production of Hercules to life this November during the ship’s maiden voyage.

Back in July, Disney gave fans a first look at the amazing puppets that have been created for the production, which will feature larger-than-life versions of the rock and ice titans from the film.

Needless to say, there are many opportunities to experience this fan-favorite animated classic worldwide!

