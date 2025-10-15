"The Greatest Showman: The Musical" - Samantha Barks and Oliver Tompsett to Lead UK Original Cast

Plus, check out the full cast list!

Disney’s stage adaptation of the hit movie-musical The Greatest Showman hit a major milestone today, announcing the official cast list of the upcoming premiere UK production.

From the screen to the stage, 2017's hit musical film The Greatest Showman is headed to Bristol next year.

Bringing the circus action of the surprise hit film from 20th Century Fox to the Bristol Hippodrome, several exciting names are now attached to the stage production, including Samantha Barks and Oliver Tompsett.

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ( La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen ) are bringing even more musical magic to this production, adding brand-new songs written for the show.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Tuck Everlasting writer Tim Federle is responsible for bringing the book to life, with Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon, Disney's Hercules ) serving as choreographer and director.

Tickets for the production go on sale

Check out the full cast list:

Main Cast

P.T. Barnum – Oliver Tompsett

Charity Barnum – Samantha Barks

Anne Wheeler – Lorna Courtney

Phillip Carlyle – Ben Joyce

Jenny Lind – Vajèn van den Bosch

Lettie Lutz – Malinda Parris

Caroline/ Young Charity – Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott, Maya Sewrey

Helen – Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle, Eleanor Sebastian

Young Barnum – Max Bispham, Joel Tennant, Clark Young

Alternate P.T. Barnum – Josh St. Clair

Standby Anne Wheeler – Katie Tonkinson

Ensemble

Derek Aidoo

Cornelius Atkinson

Matt Bateman

Nikki Bentley

Courtenay Brady

Thea Bunting

Amara Campbell

Jonathan Cordin

Nathan Louis Fernand

Angus Good

Ryesha Higgs

Barney Hudson

Annie Knight

Liam Marcellino

Ayesha Maynard

Suzie McAdam

Emily McCarthy

Will Meager

Michael Patterson

Stuart Matthew Price

Emile Ruddock

Zoe Schubert

Annie Southall

Abigail Cilmer

Bobby Cookson

Katrina Dix

Zack Guest

Georgie Hutchinson

Fallon Mondlane

Stephen Rolley

Jess Smith

Blake Tuke

Santino Zapico

Samantha Barks is originating another iconic role under the Disney umbrella, as the Les Mis actress starred in the role of Elsa in the West End's production of Disney's Frozen .

Barks has maintained a reputation for having some of the most powerful vocals in musical theatre since she began her career competing in the reality TV series I'd Do Anything ,

The winner would go on to play the role of Nancy in the West End revival of Oliver! and was judged by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber among others.

While Barks earned third place in the BBC series, she was cast as the role of Eponine in the London production of Les Mis in 2010 as well as the show's Cameron Mackintosh produced 25th anniversary concert in 2011.

Afterwards, Barks would work with Disney Channel on Groove High .

She starred opposite Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.

Ironically, Barks would then take the role of Nancy in the UK tour of Oliver! , where she learned she had been cast in the 2012 blockbuster film adaptation of Les Mis .

Since then she has starred on both Broadway and the West End, including her 3 year long run as Disney's incomparable ice queen Elsa.

While the show closed last year, Disney professionally shot the production, allowing fans to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes on Disney+

