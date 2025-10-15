"The Greatest Showman: The Musical" - Samantha Barks and Oliver Tompsett to Lead UK Original Cast
Disney’s stage adaptation of the hit movie-musical The Greatest Showman hit a major milestone today, announcing the official cast list of the upcoming premiere UK production.
What’s Happening:
- From the screen to the stage, 2017’s hit musical film The Greatest Showman is headed to Bristol next year.
- Bringing the circus action of the surprise hit film from 20th Century Fox to the Bristol Hippodrome, several exciting names are now attached to the stage production, including Samantha Barks and Oliver Tompsett.
- The Greatest Showman will “come alive" on stage on March 15th, 2026 for a limited engagement through May 10th, bringing the Oscar nominated soundtrack with it.
- Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) are bringing even more musical magic to this production, adding brand-new songs written for the show.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Tuck Everlasting writer Tim Federle is responsible for bringing the book to life, with Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Disney’s Hercules) serving as choreographer and director.
- Check out the full cast list:
Main Cast
P.T. Barnum – Oliver Tompsett
Charity Barnum – Samantha Barks
Anne Wheeler – Lorna Courtney
Phillip Carlyle – Ben Joyce
Jenny Lind – Vajèn van den Bosch
Lettie Lutz – Malinda Parris
Caroline/ Young Charity – Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott, Maya Sewrey
Helen – Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle, Eleanor Sebastian
Young Barnum – Max Bispham, Joel Tennant, Clark Young
Alternate P.T. Barnum – Josh St. Clair
Standby Anne Wheeler – Katie Tonkinson
Ensemble
Derek Aidoo
Cornelius Atkinson
Matt Bateman
Nikki Bentley
Courtenay Brady
Thea Bunting
Amara Campbell
Jonathan Cordin
Nathan Louis Fernand
Angus Good
Ryesha Higgs
Barney Hudson
Annie Knight
Liam Marcellino
Ayesha Maynard
Suzie McAdam
Emily McCarthy
Will Meager
Michael Patterson
Stuart Matthew Price
Emile Ruddock
Zoe Schubert
Annie Southall
Abigail Cilmer
Bobby Cookson
Katrina Dix
Zack Guest
Georgie Hutchinson
Fallon Mondlane
Stephen Rolley
Jess Smith
Blake Tuke
Santino Zapico
Disney and Samantha Barks:
- Samantha Barks is originating another iconic role under the Disney umbrella, as the Les Mis actress starred in the role of Elsa in the West End’s production of Disney’s Frozen.
- Barks has maintained a reputation for having some of the most powerful vocals in musical theatre since she began her career competing in the reality TV series I’d Do Anything,
- The winner would go on to play the role of Nancy in the West End revival of Oliver! and was judged by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber among others.
- While Barks earned third place in the BBC series, she was cast as the role of Eponine in the London production of Les Mis in 2010 as well as the show's Cameron Mackintosh produced 25th anniversary concert in 2011.
- Afterwards, Barks would work with Disney Channel UK in their mixed live-action/animation series Groove High.
- She starred opposite Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.
- Ironically, Barks would then take the role of Nancy in the UK tour of Oliver!, where she learned she had been cast in the 2012 blockbuster film adaptation of Les Mis.
- Since then she has starred on both Broadway and the West End, including her 3 year long run as Disney’s incomparable ice queen Elsa.
- While the show closed last year, Disney professionally shot the production, allowing fans to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes on Disney+.
- While I definitely recommend checking out my full review, Samantha Barks absolutely nails Elsa’s powerhouse anthem “Let it Go" among the added songs for the production.
