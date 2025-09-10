From Screens to Stage: Disney Developing New "Zootopia" Musical
"Life isn't some cartoon musical where you sing a little song and all your insipid dreams magically come true. So let it go"
In an already giant year for the Zootopia franchise, including a new Walt Disney World attraction and the upcoming release of Zootopia 2, Disney Theatrical Productions is developing the animal filled tail into a musical.
What’s Happening:
- It looks like Disney really is willing to “Try Everything," as Broadway World is reporting that Disney Theatrical Productions is developing a new musical stage adaptation of Zootopia.
- An Equity audition notice has been posted, which has revealed that the new production is set to be a 90-minute show set for a League of Resident Theatres (LORT) production and is expected to be available for both professional and amateur licensing.
- The posting also shared that Sara Wordsworth is responsible for the music, with music and lyrics by Jaheem Toombs with contributions from Matte Martinez.
- Connor Gallagher is set to direct the production with Ian Weinberger as music supervisor.
- Auditions, which are being handled by C12 Casting, will be held at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York City on Monday, September 22nd.
- While we can probably expect Shakira’s hit song “Try Everything" to find its way into the production, it’ll be interesting to see how the production comes to life.
- At this time, the production is looking for its main quad of cast, which includes voice type breakdowns.
- Judy Hopps (18-30) – Youthful pop sound with a strong belt.
- Nick Wilde (20-30) – A baritenor who can dance.
- Dawn Bellweather (25-40) – Mezzo soprano/ belter.
- Chief Bogo (30-50) – No voice type listed.
- This gives at least a small look into what we can expect from the production, which looks to be a very modern, pop-ier style musical.
- Work sessions for the production are set from November 3-21, 2025.
- Over at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to debut their newest attraction Zootopia: Better Zoogether on November 7th, 2025.
- The new attraction is taking over the Tree of Life Theater, which previously hosted It’s Tough to Be a Bug, for an adventure into the beloved animated film.
- Using 3D CarrotVision glasses, fans will be fully immersed into the new adventure with special effects, smells, and animatronics.
- It arrives just three weeks ahead of Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, which lands in theaters on November 26th, 2025.
