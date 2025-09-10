From Screens to Stage: Disney Developing New "Zootopia" Musical

"Life isn't some cartoon musical where you sing a little song and all your insipid dreams magically come true. So let it go"

In an already giant year for the Zootopia franchise, including a new Walt Disney World attraction and the upcoming release of Zootopia 2, Disney Theatrical Productions is developing the animal filled tail into a musical.

What’s Happening:

It looks like Disney really is willing to "Try Everything," as Broadway World



The posting also shared that Sara Wordsworth is responsible for the music, with music and lyrics by Jaheem Toombs with contributions from Matte Martinez.

Connor Gallagher is set to direct the production with Ian Weinberger as music supervisor.

Auditions, which are being handled by C12 Casting, will be held at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York City on Monday, September 22nd.

While we can probably expect Shakira’s hit song “Try Everything" to find its way into the production, it’ll be interesting to see how the production comes to life.

At this time, the production is looking for its main quad of cast, which includes voice type breakdowns. Judy Hopps (18-30) – Youthful pop sound with a strong belt. Nick Wilde (20-30) – A baritenor who can dance. Dawn Bellweather (25-40) – Mezzo soprano/ belter. Chief Bogo (30-50) – No voice type listed.

This gives at least a small look into what we can expect from the production, which looks to be a very modern, pop-ier style musical.

Work sessions for the production are set from November 3-21, 2025.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether:

Over at Walt Disney World, Disney's Animal Kingdom

The new attraction is taking over the Tree of Life Theater, which previously hosted It’s Tough to Be a Bug, for an adventure into the beloved animated film.

Using 3D CarrotVision glasses, fans will be fully immersed into the new adventure with special effects, smells, and animatronics.

It arrives just three weeks ahead of Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, which lands in theaters on November 26th, 2025.

