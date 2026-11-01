"Coco" Inspired Dante Bundle Arrives in Fortnite for Dia de los Muertos

"Who's a good spirit guide? You are!"
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Two new cosmetic items inspired by Pixar’s Coco have arrived in Fortnite just in time for Dia de los Muertos. 

What’s Happening:

  • If you’ve been looking for a spirit guide to help you get your next Battle Royale, Fortnite’s latest Pixar-themed cosmetic is perfect for you!
  • Inspired by Coco, Miguel’s hairless dog Dante can now be purchased as a sidekick character. 
  • Perfectly capturing the character’s “a sausage someone dropped in a barbershop” adorableness, Dante will react to the world around you as you play through games that support sidekicks. 
  • As you play with Dante, you’ll also unlock special cosmetics and emotes for both you and Dante. 
  • This includes:

Dante’s Grin (Emoticon)

Papel Picado Heart (Reaction)

Alebrije Form for Dante

Marigold Chaser (Emote)

  • Also part of the Dante Bundle, you’ll receive the Alebrije Guitar, which can be used as an Instrument for Fortnite Festival, a Pickaxe, or a Back Bling. 

  • The Dante Bundle will run you 1,800 V-Bucks, which comes out to about $20.25 in the virtual currency. 
  • The items can also be purchased separately, with Dante priced at 1,500 V-Bucks (about $18) and the Alebrije Guitar sitting at 800 (about $9).
  • You can grab the Dante Bundle from now until November 7th, 2026 at 3:59 PM PT.
  • Fortnite is a free-to-play online multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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