"Coco" Inspired Dante Bundle Arrives in Fortnite for Dia de los Muertos

Two new cosmetic items inspired by Pixar’s Coco have arrived in Fortnite just in time for Dia de los Muertos.

What’s Happening:

If you’ve been looking for a spirit guide to help you get your next Battle Royale, Fortnite’s latest Pixar-themed cosmetic is perfect for you!

Inspired by Coco, Miguel’s hairless dog Dante can now be purchased as a sidekick character.

Perfectly capturing the character’s “a sausage someone dropped in a barbershop” adorableness, Dante will react to the world around you as you play through games that support sidekicks.

As you play with Dante, you’ll also unlock special cosmetics and emotes for both you and Dante.

This includes:

Dante’s Grin (Emoticon)

Papel Picado Heart (Reaction)

Alebrije Form for Dante

Marigold Chaser (Emote)

Also part of the Dante Bundle, you’ll receive the Alebrije Guitar, which can be used as an Instrument for Fortnite Festival, a Pickaxe, or a Back Bling.

The Dante Bundle will run you 1,800 V-Bucks, which comes out to about $20.25 in the virtual currency.

The items can also be purchased separately, with Dante priced at 1,500 V-Bucks (about $18) and the Alebrije Guitar sitting at 800 (about $9).

You can grab the Dante Bundle from now until November 7th, 2026 at 3:59 PM PT.

Fortnite is a free-to-play online multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile.

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