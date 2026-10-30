"Disney Dreamlight Valley," "Disney Emoji Blitz," and "Disney Solitaire" Feature Spooky Halloween Updates

These three Disney-themed mobile / video games are getting in on the seasonal fun.

Halloween may already be tomorrow, but it's not too late for Disney to launch special seasonal events for several of its popular mobile and video games. Check out updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Emoji Blitz, and Disney Solitaire below.

What's happening:



Several different Disney and Pixar mobile / video games have received fun spooky updates for this year's Halloween season.

First up, Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced its free "Season of Scares" update on all platforms.

This update introduces the characters of Oogie Boogie and Zero from Touchstone Pictures' 1993 stop-motion animated film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Players will also follow a new "Haunting Elegance" Star Path, collect new seasonal Premium Shop additions, and experience two special, limited-time events that will offer them the opportunity to unlock exclusive rewards.

Find new challenges and rewards by visiting Scrooge McDuck's store and following a strange mystery.

Next up there's Disney Emoji Blitz, which has launched its "Costume Contest Photo Hunt" event.

Players can earn emojis like Werewolf Goofy, Mummy Donald Duck, and the brand-new Haunted Mansion and Vampire Stitch.

This event runs from now through Monday, November 2.

Lastly, Disney Solitaire features Halloween puzzles wherein players can take on Maleficent's Spells.

Remy and Linguini from Pixar's Ratatouille will help players "cook up frightfully fun treats" in a Chef Event.

Players can also enjoy special Halloween offers and sales, plus collect stickers inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

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