Marvel Cosmic Invasion's Siege of Castle Doom Trailer Reveals Sue Storm and More

With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, it seems that all parts of Marvel Entertainment are focusing on all things Doom. Whether directly connected to the upcoming Marvel film or not, Doom is everywhere, and that includes the new addition to Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

What's Happening:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a classic side-scrolling beat 'em up game featuring more than a dozen Marvel characters.

A new trailer has been released for the new game mode, the Siege of Castle Doom.

The new DLC adds a new time-based mode where players can choose multiple paths through Doom's castle to collect batteries in order to power the stabilizer, in order to stop Doom.

The new mode adds Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, and Doctor Doom as playable characters.

The Siege of Castle Doom will be available for all major consoles and PC on November 10.

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