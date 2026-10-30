Star Wars "The Mandalorian" Officially Licensed Gaming Soundboards Launched by Voicemod, Marvel Coming Soon

Din Djarin and Grogu are just the first two Soundboards available, with more on the way.

Multiplayer video gamers now have a new, officially licensed way to express themselves during gaming sessions using sounds and quotes from Star Wars characters, with the first two examples being from The Mandalorian. More details on Voicemod's official Star Wars Soundboards below.

What's happening:

New officially licensed Soundboards inspired by the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian have been unveiled by the tech company Voicemod.

These first two Soundboards enable gamers to utilize audio directly sourced from Star Wars content, including sound effects and quotes associated with The Mandalorian's title character Din Djarin and his young ward Grogu.

Voicemod premium members will pay $7.99 for the Soundboards, while they cost $9.99 for non-premium members (follow the links above to purchase).

for the Soundboards, while they cost for non-premium members (follow the links above to purchase). More Disney-licensed Soundboards are on the way from Voicemod, including ones inspired by Marvel superheroes. Details and dates for those releases will be announced later on.

Voicemod already boasts 5.7 million monthly users, with a system that allows multiplayer gamers to express themselves via voice-changing, sounds, and interactive audio.

What they're saying:

Voicemod Founder and CEO Jaime Bosch (via Gamesbeat ): "One of the things that excites me the most about this deal is that having IPs like Marvel or Star Wars is really something. You need to have a solid brand and a solid team and a solid project to be able to to get to those big partners. I believe that all the company’s trajectory and the fact that we built such an amazing business and have such an amazing community behind our products is the one of the factors that enable us to get the content."

"One of the things that excites me the most about this deal is that having IPs like Marvel or Star Wars is really something. You need to have a solid brand and a solid team and a solid project to be able to to get to those big partners. I believe that all the company’s trajectory and the fact that we built such an amazing business and have such an amazing community behind our products is the one of the factors that enable us to get the content." "Gameplay and streaming are inherently social, and a lot of that experience comes down to how people react and interact in the moment. These soundboards build on those interactions by giving users a way to bring sounds from Marvel and Star Wars into those moments, whether they’re joking with friends, reacting on stream, or creating content. The shared feelings that come from sounds people know and love generate an instant sense of belonging."

"The usual setup is users play a game together and they are talking at the same time. They are hanging out, and they use these Soundboards to express things happening in the game or to react to something that somebody says. The biggest use case are like individuals hanging out with their friends, usually while gaming. Voicemod became over the years a content platform. We’re basically enabling people to express themselves the way they want to in the form of audio, and we’ve been doing that by designing sounds and voices internally in the team. People are using these [Soundboards] to make quick reactions. They use those sounds to express an emotion, almost like an emoji. Just as you would use an emoji in the chat. They use it the same way, but on a communication via audio."

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