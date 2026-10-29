Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise features the Mandalorian, Grogu, and the iconic Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars fans visiting a galaxy far, far away can pick up some new gear during their next trip to Batuu. New Black Spire Outpost merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring designs inspired by the iconic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge destination.

The majority of the new merchandise showcases the Black Spire Outpost logo, offering a way for guests to represent the remote settlement on the planet Batuu. Other pieces feature some familiar faces and vehicles from the Star Wars galaxy, including the Mandalorian, Grogu, and the Millennium Falcon.

Black Spire Outpost Long Sleeve - $59.99

Black Spire Outpost Mandalorian T-Shirt - $36.99

Black Spire Outpost Millennium Falcon T-shirt - $36.99

Black Spire Outpost Sweatshirt - $69.99

Black Spire Outpost Grogu Pocket T-shirt - $36.99

Light-Up Coaxium Canister - $79.99

The release is fitting considering that guests can currently fly the Millennium Falcon alongside the Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the interactive attraction that puts riders in control of the legendary ship.

Whether you’re exploring the Black Spire Outpost marketplace or preparing for a flight aboard the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the new merchandise offers another way to celebrate Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

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