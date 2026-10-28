Galaxy Greetings! R2-H16 is the 2026 Star Wars Holiday Droid
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… if you’re a collector of special edition interactive droids! Disney Store and Star Wars have teamed up again to introduce the 2026 Holiday droid, designed after the classic R2-style unit. Say hello to R2-H16!
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What’s Happening:
- R2-D2 might be the most famous droid of all, and so naturally, his design inspires other unique R2-units. His iconic domed shape, three legs, and signature chirps and beeps are often replicated for similar models such as the Limited Edition collectibles spotted around Disney Parks.
- As with previous years, Disney Store has a new design for Holiday 2026: R2-H16. Unlike R2-D2, this droid has red, green, gold, and white markings, making it a very festive addition to your Star Wars collection.
- Our new friend also has an additional (removable) accessory on its dome, a hat —complete with ear flaps and a bright red pom pom!
- R2-H16 comes with a matching remote control (the buttons are red and green) so you can help it navigate your holiday landscape or whatever other planets (Disney Parks, or Grandma’s house) you visit.
- For added fun, there's a mini RD-H26 who's mimicking Santa Calus, as well as a 4-pack of Droid Factory figures including:
- R5-D33R
- R6-SNO
- R8-H23
- R4-TR3
- The 2026 R2-H16 Droid and other Droid Factory collectibles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $129.99.
R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars | Disney Store
Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set | Disney Store
R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!