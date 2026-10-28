Galaxy Greetings! R2-H16 is the 2026 Star Wars Holiday Droid

Rumor has it that Santa Claus has a wish list, and R2-H16 is in the top spot!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… if you’re a collector of special edition interactive droids! Disney Store and Star Wars have teamed up again to introduce the 2026 Holiday droid, designed after the classic R2-style unit. Say hello to R2-H16!

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What’s Happening:

R2-D2 might be the most famous droid of all, and so naturally, his design inspires other unique R2-units. His iconic domed shape, three legs, and signature chirps and beeps are often replicated for similar models such as the Limited Edition collectibles spotted around Disney Parks.

As with previous years, Disney Store has a new design for Holiday 2026: R2-H16. Unlike R2-D2, this droid has red, green, gold, and white markings, making it a very festive addition to your Star Wars collection.

Our new friend also has an additional (removable) accessory on its dome, a hat —complete with ear flaps and a bright red pom pom!

R2-H16 comes with a matching remote control (the buttons are red and green) so you can help it navigate your holiday landscape or whatever other planets (Disney Parks, or Grandma’s house) you visit.

For added fun, there's a mini RD-H26 who's mimicking Santa Calus, as well as a 4-pack of Droid Factory figures including: R5-D33R R6-SNO R8-H23 R4-TR3

who's mimicking Santa Calus, as well as a 4-pack of Droid Factory figures including: The 2026 R2-H16 Droid and other Droid Factory collectibles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $129.99.

R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars | Disney Store

Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set | Disney Store

R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!



