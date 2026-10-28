Galaxy Greetings! R2-H16 is the 2026 Star Wars Holiday Droid

Rumor has it that Santa Claus has a wish list, and R2-H16 is in the top spot!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… if you’re a collector of special edition interactive droids! Disney Store and Star Wars have teamed up again to introduce the 2026 Holiday droid, designed after the classic R2-style unit. Say hello to R2-H16!

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What’s Happening:

  • R2-D2 might be the most famous droid of all, and so naturally, his design inspires other unique R2-units. His iconic domed shape, three legs, and signature chirps and beeps are often replicated for similar models such as the Limited Edition collectibles spotted around Disney Parks. 
  • As with previous years, Disney Store has a new design for Holiday 2026: R2-H16. Unlike R2-D2, this droid has red, green, gold, and white markings, making it a very festive addition to your Star Wars collection.

  • Our new friend also has an additional (removable) accessory on its dome, a hat —complete with ear flaps and a bright red pom pom!

  • R2-H16 comes with a matching remote control (the buttons are red and green) so you can help it navigate your holiday landscape or whatever other planets (Disney Parks, or Grandma’s house) you visit.

  • For added fun, there's a mini RD-H26 who's mimicking Santa Calus, as well as a 4-pack of Droid Factory figures including:
    • R5-D33R
    • R6-SNO
    • R8-H23
    • R4-TR3
  • The 2026 R2-H16 Droid and other Droid Factory collectibles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $129.99.

R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars | Disney Store

Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set | Disney Store

R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store

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