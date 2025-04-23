D23 Offering Members an Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Walt Disney Family Museum's "Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic" Exhibit
Enjoy a "golden afternoon" themed tea party as a part of the experience.
The Walt Disney Family Museum is gearing up to host a new exhibit titled Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic." D23 Members have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the exhibit next month prior to its debut.
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s official fanclub, has announced a new member exclusive event at the Walt Disney Family Museum.
- As the San Francisco located museum prepares to welcome the Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic exhibit, both D23 General and Gold Members are invited to experience the museum, the new exhibit, and a special tea party.
- Taking place on May 21st, the Walt Disney Family Museum will be closed to all guests except D23 Members attending the preview, making the experience extra exclusive.
- The four hour event, which takes place from 4PM to 8PM offers full access during the entirety of the event, minus the scheduled golden afternoon-themed tea time. This includes
- A first look at the new Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic gallery.
- Access to all permanent galleries at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
- Access to the museum’s theater, which will play Mary Blair clips throughout the event.
- Gift shop access from 4PM to 6:30PM.
- A D23 Member event gift.
- When purchasing tickets, members will have to choose a one hour time slot for their teatime.
- Tickets for Gold Members run for $55 and General Members for $65. Each member can purchase up to four tickets.
- To purchase tickets, which go on sale 10AM PT, click the teatime slot below to head to the correct ticket purchasing page.
- 4 – 5 p.m. teatime, with access to the other elements of the event available from 4 – 8 p.m.
- 5 – 6 p.m. teatime, with access to the other elements of the event available from 4 – 8 p.m.
- 6 – 7 p.m. teatime, with access to the other elements of the event available from 4 – 8 p.m.
- 7 – 8 p.m. teatime, with access to the other elements of the event available from 4 – 8 p.m.
- Mary Blair was a legendary Disney artist, who helped create concept artwork for many of Disney’s animated hits as well as Disney Parks’ icons like “it’s a small world" and the Grand Canyon mural at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate Mary Blair’s contributions to Disney and beyond.
- D23 Gold Theater to Host "Magic After Dark: The Story of Disney's Nighttime Spectaculars" in May
- D23 Cancels Lunchtime Conversation with “Aladdin" on Broadway Cast Members in New York
- Take a Journey Around the Worlds of Disney with Destination D23 2025 – Details, Extra Events and Ticket Sale Date Announced
