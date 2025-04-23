D23 Offering Members an Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Walt Disney Family Museum's "Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic" Exhibit

Enjoy a "golden afternoon" themed tea party as a part of the experience.
by |
Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum is gearing up to host a new exhibit titled Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic." D23 Members have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the exhibit next month prior to its debut.

What’s Happening:

Read More D23:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber