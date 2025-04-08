D23 Cancels Lunchtime Conversation with “Aladdin” on Broadway Cast Members in New York

Announced just over a week ago, the Gold Member event has sadly been canceled.

D23 Gold Members may have been looking forward to a conversation with cast members of Aladdin on Broadway sadly won’t get the chance, as the event has unfortunately been cancelled.

What’s Happening:

Announced a little over a week ago, A Lunchtime Conversation with the Cast Members of Aladdin on Broadway Dennis Stowe (Jafar) Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) Michael James Scott (Genie)

Unfortunately for Gold Members who have already purchased tickets to the event, it has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

D23 says that tickets will be automatically canceled and a full refund will be provided within 7-14 business days.

The event would have taken place at the Tavern on Green located in Central Park on Thursday, April 24th, and would have also included a buffet style luncheon and a commemorative D23 gift.

New York based Disney fans aren’t completely out of luck this month, as D23 is still offering tours of the New Amsterdam Theatre 60th anniversary of the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair

