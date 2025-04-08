D23 Cancels Lunchtime Conversation with “Aladdin” on Broadway Cast Members in New York
Announced just over a week ago, the Gold Member event has sadly been canceled.
D23 Gold Members may have been looking forward to a conversation with cast members of Aladdin on Broadway sadly won’t get the chance, as the event has unfortunately been cancelled.
What’s Happening:
- Announced a little over a week ago, A Lunchtime Conversation with the Cast Members of Aladdin on Broadway would have offered D23 Gold Members the chance to hear from a special panel of Broadway cast members, including:
- Dennis Stowe (Jafar)
- Sonya Balsara (Jasmine)
- Michael James Scott (Genie)
- Unfortunately for Gold Members who have already purchased tickets to the event, it has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
- D23 says that tickets will be automatically canceled and a full refund will be provided within 7-14 business days.
- The event would have taken place at the Tavern on Green located in Central Park on Thursday, April 24th, and would have also included a buffet style luncheon and a commemorative D23 gift.
- New York based Disney fans aren’t completely out of luck this month, as D23 is still offering tours of the New Amsterdam Theatre on April 24th and 25th, as well as an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair – taking place where the iconic event was held in Flushing Meadows.
More D23 News:
- Take a Journey Around the Worlds of Disney with Destination D23 2025 – Details, Extra Events and Ticket Sale Date Announced
- "A Goofy Movie" Set for Cross-Country Screening Tour from D23
- D23 Day at Angel Stadium 2025 Includes Exclusive Stitch Pin for D23 Members
- D23 Gold Member Event Celebrates 20 Years of Duffy and Friends
- D23’s A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair Panel Gets Virtual Event Screening for Gold Members
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com