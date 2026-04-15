Dasha Set to Appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Performing Her Tune from "Main Street Country"

The talented singer performs her cover of a favorite from "Lemonade Mouth"

With the EP having only been released a few days ago, breakout star Dasha will be performing her cover of "She's So Gone" from Main Street Country on a popular daytime show later this week.

What's Happening:

Country-pop breakout star Dasha will perform “She’s So Gone,” from Disney’s recently released Main Street Country EP, on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fans will be able to tune in on Friday, April 17, to catch the performance, which will be filmed in Studio A at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Dasha, as she does on the EP, will bring her own voice and modern country storytelling to the fan‑favorite song from the Disney Channel Original Movie, Lemonade Mouth (2011). Be sure to check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

What They're Saying:

Dasha: “I think ‘She’s So Gone’ is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel. I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day. This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are. I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”

The Album:

Earlier this month, Disney released an all-new country EP titled Main Street Country, bringing together award‑winning artists to reimagine favorite Disney songs in the genre.

Following the success of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, Main Street Country is the latest in the Mickey & Friends music series featuring several of the genre’s biggest stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.

Fans can now listen to the EP over at Spotify and pre-order the exclusive vinyl releasing May 15, 2026 at the Disney Music Emporium.