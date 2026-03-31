Disney Classics Reimagined in New Way in "Main Street Country" Album
The new album features country artists singing the Disney favorites
Another in a series of albums reimagining popular Disney tunes in new ways, get ready for the debut of Main Street Country.
What's Happening:
- Disney is ready to debut an all-new country EP titled Main Street Country, bringing together award‑winning artists to reimagine iconic Disney songs through a genre rooted in storytelling, heart, and emotional connection.
- Following the success of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, Main Street Country, will be releasing on April 3 on Walt Disney Records, and is the latest in the Mickey & Friends music series featuring several of the genre’s biggest stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.
- The original cover art for the album was revealed today, featuring Mickey & Friends in a new country style, as well as the track list featuring beloved songs in the newly reimagined way.
- Starting today, music fans can pre-save the EP over at Spotify and pre-order the exclusive vinyl releasing May 15, 2026 at the Disney Music Emporium.
- Additional ways to celebrate country music with Mickey & Friends are set to be revealed in the near future.
The Main Street Country track list includes:
- “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast (1991) by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
- “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) by Restless Road
- “She’s So Gone” from Lemonade Mouth (2011) by Dasha
- “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan (1999) by Maddie & Tae
- “Go the Distance” from Hercules (1997) by BRELAND
What They're Saying:
- Maddie Font and Tae Kerr: “Getting to sing one of our favorite Disney songs feels like coming full circle for us. We grew up on these soundtracks, so to be able to contribute to Disney’s legacy is surreal. And knowing this is one of our final releases together as Maddie & Tae makes it even more meaningful. It feels like we’re honoring the little girls we were, and the magical journey we’ve been on together.”
- Dasha: “I think ‘She’s So Gone’ is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel. I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day. This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are. I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”
- Restless Road members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack: "Being part of Main Street Country feels like stepping into a story we grew up believing in. We’ve always chased songs that feel honest, hopeful, and rooted in real life—and we couldn’t imagine a better one than ‘The Climb.’ Bringing our sound into the world of Disney that celebrates imagination, family, and timeless storytelling is surreal in the best way. It’s an incredible honor to represent country music in a space that reaches so many ears and hearts."
- BRELAND: “I grew up a bona fide Disney kid, and as the child of two gospel singers, the Hercules soundtrack always really spoke to me. Getting to create some of that same Disney magic that shaped my childhood while recording ‘Go the Distance’ with a live string section is easily one of the most special things I’ve done as an artist.”
- Kane Brown: "Our whole family is captivated by the magic of Disney and we go every year for our daughter Kingsley’s birthday."
- Katelyn Brown: "It truly is a dream come true for Kane and I to sing 'Beauty & The Beast’ together and to be part of such an amazing legacy."
A New Genre:
- Main Street Country follows in the footsteps of other albums that reimagine favorite Disney songs in new ways, the most notable of which is the recent album, A Whole New Sound.
- That album took Disney classics and put them into a the pop-punk genre and became a favorite among fans.
- Other recent albums have included lofi versions of Disney favorites, and softer more relaxing ones, including an ambient album of Disney Channel favorites.