Disney Classics Reimagined in New Way in "Main Street Country" Album

Another in a series of albums reimagining popular Disney tunes in new ways, get ready for the debut of Main Street Country.

What's Happening:

The original cover art for the album was revealed today, featuring Mickey & Friends in a new country style, as well as the track list featuring beloved songs in the newly reimagined way.

Following the success of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, Main Street Country, will be releasing on April 3 on Walt Disney Records, and is the latest in the Mickey & Friends music series featuring several of the genre’s biggest stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.

The Main Street Country track list includes:

What They're Saying:

Maddie Font and Tae Kerr: “Getting to sing one of our favorite Disney songs feels like coming full circle for us. We grew up on these soundtracks, so to be able to contribute to Disney’s legacy is surreal. And knowing this is one of our final releases together as Maddie & Tae makes it even more meaningful. It feels like we’re honoring the little girls we were, and the magical journey we’ve been on together.”

Dasha: “I think ‘She’s So Gone’ is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel. I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day. This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are. I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”

Restless Road members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack: "Being part of Main Street Country feels like stepping into a story we grew up believing in. We’ve always chased songs that feel honest, hopeful, and rooted in real life—and we couldn’t imagine a better one than ‘The Climb.’ Bringing our sound into the world of Disney that celebrates imagination, family, and timeless storytelling is surreal in the best way. It’s an incredible honor to represent country music in a space that reaches so many ears and hearts."

BRELAND: “I grew up a bona fide Disney kid, and as the child of two gospel singers, the Hercules soundtrack always really spoke to me. Getting to create some of that same Disney magic that shaped my childhood while recording ‘Go the Distance’ with a live string section is easily one of the most special things I’ve done as an artist.”

Kane Brown: "Our whole family is captivated by the magic of Disney and we go every year for our daughter Kingsley’s birthday."