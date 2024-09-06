“A Whole New Sound” — Disney Drops Their New Pop-Punk Inspired Cover Album

Featuring New Found Glory, Plain White T’s, Simple Plan and more, the new pop-punk Disney-cover album is out now.

Rockin’ Disney Classics:

The new “A Whole New Sound” album, which features covers of classic Disney tunes, has officially been released!

Described as a “love letter to pop-punk,” the album blends the high energy sounds of the genre with the nostalgia and magic of Disney.

Earlier this summer, the album's first single, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Simple Plan, gave fans a taste of what to expect from the new release. Additionally, Magnolia Parks’ cover of “I2I” and New Found Glory’s “Part of Your World” released ahead of the album as singles.

The tracklist includes: “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory “Remember Me” from Coco by Mayday Parade “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King by Simple Plan “I2I” from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park “A Whole New World” from Aladdin by Yellowcard “Go the Distance” from Hercules by We The Kings “Surface Pressure” from Encanto by Plain White T's “You've Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar “You'll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel “Let It Go” from Frozen by LØLØ “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

The newest single from the pop-punk album is Yellowcard’s reimagining of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Featuring the band and vocalist Chrissy Costanza, this upbeat take on the Disney love song provides fans “a whole new” way to enjoy the classic tune.

Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key shared “There is nothing in my life that keeps me in tune with my inner kid more than my love of Disney. So, it is my pleasure to tell that kid that he and his best buds are in a band that has a song on an official Disney release! From the moment this opportunity came up we had ‘A Whole New World’ in mind with the idea to feature our friend Chrissy Costanza. Her voice is so amazing and she definitely did Jasmine proud!”

Yellowcard will perform the song and more at EPCOT the American Adventure

You can stream “A Whole New Sound” now on Apple Music Spotify Amazon Music

