Coco Jones Stars In New Music Video For “Almost There” Cover

Coco Jones’ cover of “Almost There” has received a sleek new music video to celebrate World Princess Week.

Grammy Award winner (and former DCOM star The Princess and The Frog classic “Almost There” has received a brand new music video.

classic “Almost There” has received a brand new music video. The stylish video features Jones singing in a classic lounge space and decked out in a stunning ensemble.

Coco Jones was on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to debut the cover a few weeks ago.

This new interpretation of “Almost There” is in celebration of World Princess Week, urging those to take inspiration from these iconic characters and stories to “Create Your World”.

“Almost There” by Coco Jones is now streaming on all major music platforms.

