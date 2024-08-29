Coco Jones Stars In New Music Video For “Almost There” Cover

Coco Jones’ cover of “Almost There” has received a sleek new music video to celebrate World Princess Week.
What’s Happening:
- Grammy Award winner (and former DCOM star) Coco Jones’ cover of The Princess and The Frog classic “Almost There” has received a brand new music video.
- The stylish video features Jones singing in a classic lounge space and decked out in a stunning ensemble.
- Coco Jones was on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to debut the cover a few weeks ago.
- This new interpretation of “Almost There” is in celebration of World Princess Week, urging those to take inspiration from these iconic characters and stories to “Create Your World”.
- “Almost There” by Coco Jones is now streaming on all major music platforms.
