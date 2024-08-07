If you’re like us, it is never too early to start planning your Disney Halloween looks! Our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com have a wonderful assortment of stylish, trendy, colorful costumes that are perfect for the season…or as cosplay at your favorite convention.

What’s Happening:

If you want to dress your best for Trick or Treating and costume parties, you have to check out the licensed Disney exclusives at HalloweenCostumes.com.

This year the company is introducing new looks inspired by The Princess and the Frog, and with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now open at Walt Disney World (and soon at Disneyland) this is the perfect time to plan a group costume featuring some of the film’s most beloved characters.

Adult Disney Princess and the Frog Tiana Costume | Disney Costumes

If you’re not feeling this year’s new looks, HalloweenCostumes.com has other selections including Prince Naveen, Dr. Facillier, and Charlotte.

Dr. Facilier Adult Costume

Many of the styles are available in inclusive sizing for adults with regular and plus options baby toddler

Kid's Disney Prince Naveen Costume

Fans will find new and favorite The Princess and the Frog costumes available now and coming soon at HalloweenCostumes.com

costumes Prices range from $24.99-$199.99.

Princess and the Frog Louis Costume Hat | Disney Accessories

We Tried a Costume!:

Last year, HalloweenCostumes.com offered us the chance to review one of their Disney Princess costumes. Bekah opted for Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and her iconic pink gown. To complete the look she added a Buffy the Vampire Slayer wig that came from sibling company Fun.com

