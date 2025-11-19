Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2025

Disney+ is closing out the year with a stacked December lineup packed with seasonal celebrations, blockbuster concerts, returning favorites, and a few surprises. Whether you’re tuning in for new movies, year-end specials, or the latest episodes from fan-favorite franchises, here’s your complete guide to what’s coming to Disney+ this month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Dancing with the Holidays - December 2, Streaming at 8pm ET

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw - December 5

Adapted from the third installment of Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure in the animated feature “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.” When laidback Greg finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge his wimpy ways for good. Directed by Matt Danner (“Legend of the Three Caballeros”) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw” features the voices of Aaron D. Harris (“Matlock”) as Greg Heffley and Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) as Frank Heffley.

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson - December 6

Phineas and Ferb invent a Greek urn that recaps the first season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” just in time for the new season!

Monsters Funday Football - December 8, Live at 8pm ET

A real-time, animated Monday Night Football game, featuring the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles at the Los Angeles Chargers, inside the iconic Monsters, Inc. building.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show - December 12

Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - December 25

Disney’s Emmy Award-winning annual celebration returns Christmas morning with magical star-studded performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

Dunk the Halls: Cavaliers at Knicks - December 25, 12pm ET

Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up once again to present Dunk the Halls – the second annual real-time, animated NBA game. The virtual, live re-creation of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game will once again unfold on “Main Street, U.S.A.” in Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip and Dale will return to cheer from the sidelines – joined for the first time by Stitch, who makes his Dunk the Halls debut as this year’s breakout star.

TV Shows

Are You Sure?!?

Whenever BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook get together, chaos and excitement follow. Following their unforgettable Tokyo trip in 2017, the duo reunite in the summer of 2023 for one last trip before their military enlistment, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime. In “Are You Sure?!,” follow their spontaneous trip full of unpredictable twists that make them question everything. Will Jimin and Jung Kook make it to the end without a hitch?

December 3 - Two-Episode Premiere

December 10 - Two New Episodes

December 17 - Two New Episodes

December 24 - Two New Episodes

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

December 3 - Episode 6

December 10 - Episode 7

December 17 - Episode 8 (Finale)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 3)

Kai, Lys, and Nubs continue their galactic adventures as they team up with their new droid companions, and face off against Rek, a troublemaking master droidsmith.

December 8 - All Episodes Streaming

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

December 10 - Two-Episode Premiere

December 17 - Episode 3

December 24 - Episode 4

December 31 - Episode 5

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era

An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

December 12 - Two-Episode Premiere

December 19 - Episodes 3 & 4

December 26 - Final Two Episodes

New Library Additions

Monday, December 1

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 2

Tuesday, December 2

Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Wednesday, December 3

CMA Country Christmas

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) - New Episodes

RoboGobo - Holiday Episode

Friday, December 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) - Premiere

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts - Premiere

Monday, December 8

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 3

Wednesday, December 10

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

Monday, December 15

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 4

Wednesday, December 17

SuperKitties (Season 3) - New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode

Friday, December 19

Disney+: Discovered By Disaster (Season 1) - Premiere

Saturday, December 20

Inside the Enchanted Waterways - Premiere

Monday, December 22

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 5

Wednesday, December 24

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Two-Episode Premiere

Parent Wars (Season 1)

Thursday, December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Monday, December 29

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 6

Tuesday, December 30

Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

Wednesday, December 31

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)

Little Angel (Season 8)

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Episodes 3 & 4

Strangest Things (Season 3)

Companion Video Podcasts

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast - New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays, timed to the release of each new series episode.

Sleigh the Season with Holiday Streams on Disney+

‘Tis the Season! Available to Premium subscribers, Disney+ kicked off the festivities with the Season’s Streaming Stream, featuring a joyful non-stop mix of holiday-themed episodes and fan-favorite movies that celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

And new this year, the first three Home Alone movies will be available on a standalone Stream beginning December 2, perfect for marathon watching.

