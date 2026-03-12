Tickets Now on Sale for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre
Fashion lovers and movie fans can start planning their most stylish night out because the next chapter of a beloved fashion film is about to hit the big screen.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are officially on sale for The Devil Wears Prada 2, and fans in Hollywood will have the chance to experience the highly anticipated sequel at the legendary El Capitan Theatre.
- The special run of screenings promises themed photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, fan events, and opening weekend giveaways celebrating the return of one of fashion cinema’s most iconic stories.
- Nearly two decades after the original The Devil Wears Prada became a pop culture phenomenon, the story continues with a new installment from 20th Century Studios. The original film, based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Weisberger, followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs navigating the demanding world of high fashion under the legendary editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.
- Now, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is poised to bring audiences back into the high-stakes world of fashion.
- Fans can be among the first to see the sequel during special preview screenings on Thursday, April 30, with showtimes at 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 10:25 PM.
- Tickets for these early showings are $24 and include a complimentary small popcorn.
- The celebration continues with a special fan event screening on Friday, May 1, at 7:30 PM, offering two themed ticket packages.
- The Editor-In-Chief Pack costs $70, the premium package includes:
- One reserved ticket
- Priority entry for one guest
- A Limited Edition (300) “The Devil Wears Prada 2” marquee pin
- One small popcorn
- One fountain drink
- One event credential
- The General ticket package is $35 and includes:
- One reserved ticket
- One small popcorn
- One fountain drink
- One event credential
- Guests attending the fan event can also pose at a Runway-themed photo opportunity, ideal for showcasing their most fashionable outfits.
- Following opening weekend, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will play daily at the El Capitan Theatre from May 1 through May 17.
- Daily showtimes are 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:30 PM.
- Late-night 10:25 PM screenings will be available April 30 through May 3.
- Ticket pricing is $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors. A Trendsetter Pack is also available for $30, which includes two adult tickets.
- The El Capitan Theatre will also host several accessibility-focused screenings:
- Spanish-Dubbed Screening: May 9 at 1:30 p.m.
- Open Caption Screening: May 10 at 1:30 p.m.
- Sensory Inclusive Screening: May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- In true El Capitan fashion, guests attending opening weekend screenings will receive a special giveaway item, available while supplies last. Specialty concession items themed to the film will also be available for purchase during the run.
- All screenings feature reserved seating, and tickets are available now through the El Capitan Theatre website and Fandango.
