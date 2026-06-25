Disney+ Acquires Hugo Weaving Legal Drama "The Great White" for the U.K.

The upcoming Australian legal dramedy from the producers of Slow Horses stars Hugo Weaving as a disgraced barrister representing a dog on death row.

Disney+ is continuing to expand its international scripted lineup with the acquisition of a highly anticipated Australian drama led by one of the country's most acclaimed actors. The streamer has secured U.K. rights to The Great White, an upcoming legal workplace drama from See-Saw Films, the acclaimed production company behind the hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, the six-part series stars Hugo Weaving and is currently filming in Sydney, Australia. Production began earlier this month and is expected to continue through the end of August. The project is being produced for ABC Australia, with international sales handled by Mediawan Rights alongside Entourage Media.

Disney+'s acquisition marks another significant international pickup for the streamer as it continues investing in premium scripted content from around the world. According to Mediawan Rights, a major German broadcaster is also expected to be announced as a partner on the series in the near future.

At the center of The Great White is Alan Armstrong, a brilliant but disgraced barrister played by Weaving. When Armstrong unexpectedly finds himself representing a dog on death row, what begins as an unusual legal case evolves into a personal journey of redemption. The series blends courtroom drama with heart, humor, and an unconventional premise that sets it apart from traditional legal procedurals.

The offbeat concept, combined with Weaving's star power, helped generate early interest from international buyers.

"We are very pleased to be handling the international sales of The Great White and to support a project of such scale, vision and international potential," said Sally Habbershaw, CEO of Mediawan Rights.

Habbershaw noted that the combination of See-Saw Films' proven creative track record, Weaving's involvement, and the show's unique tone helped create momentum that ultimately led to Disney+'s acquisition in the United Kingdom.

The cast features an impressive lineup of Australian and international talent alongside Weaving. Joining the series are Miranda Otto, known for her work in The Lord of the Rings, as well as Eamon Farren, who appeared in The Witcher. Additional cast members include Arlo Green, Sacha Horler, Brigid Zengeni, James Majoos, Emily Barclay, and Dinasha Perera.

Behind the camera, the project also boasts an accomplished creative team. The series was created by playwright and screenwriter Ange Betzien and originated alongside filmmaker Samantha Lang, who developed the project. Directing duties are shared among Lang, Alyssa McClelland, and Mia Wasikowska, who is making her television directing debut.

Executive producers include Lang, Betzien, See-Saw Films leaders Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning, along with Weaving himself. The project also counts Rachel Okine as executive producer for ABC Australia.

For Disney+, the acquisition reflects the platform's continued effort to strengthen its slate of international originals and acquisitions. The service has increasingly looked beyond the United States for premium scripted programming, particularly in Europe and Australia, where audiences have shown growing interest in distinctive local stories with global appeal.

With a celebrated creative team, a unique premise, and one of Australia's most respected actors leading the cast, The Great White is already generating attention as one of the more intriguing international dramas on the horizon.

More Disney TV News: