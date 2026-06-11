Disney+ Greenlights First Two Canadian Original Series, "Knighted" and "I'm Not Coming Back"

A comedy series and a true crime series kick off new programming possibilities.

Disney+ will be delving into Canadian original TV for the first time as they greenlight two new series.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has greenlit two original series in Canada, including an eight-episode comedy called Knighted and a true crime series, I'm Not Coming Back.

The news was reported by Deadline, who note this move is one long-hoped for by Canadian-based production companies.

Knighted "follows a missing person’s case that spirals into an absurd documentary-style exploration of the sinister secrets lurking beneath the enchanting pageantry of a local medieval dinner theatre."

Knighted is produced by Heavy Lifting Productions in association with 3 Arts Entertainment. The series was developed by The Kids in the Hall member and Saturday Night Live writing alumni Bruce McCulloch as Executive Producer alongside creators Jackson Rowe and Mike Mildon (For Heaven’s Sake) and producers Trevor Rotenberg, Zack Waxenberg and Greg Walter from 3 Arts.

As for I’m Not Coming Back, it comes from Tuck Shop Media and Hodgee Films, with Joe Tuck (Running Smoke) as producer and Brent Hodge (I Am Chris Farley) directing.

The official longline for I’m Not Coming Back reads, “When national police leads run dry, authorities enlist help from a member of the Fox Lake Cree Nation in a desperate pursuit of justice.”

As Deadline points out, this news is especially exciting for other Canadian producers, because up until, it wasn't clear if Disney would ever begin airing Canadian original programming, even as they made deals for original series in many other countries they operate in, such as remaking the French comedy series Call My Agent for Disney+ in Germany.

What They're Saying:

Paige Murray, Director of Development, Disney+ Canada: “We’re delighted to launch Knighted and I’m Not Coming Back as our first-ever Canadian originals, two series that showcase the incredible range of talent we have here in Canada. This demonstrates our deep commitment to local content, investing in stories that will resonate with audiences both here in Canada and around the world.”

“We’re delighted to launch Knighted and I’m Not Coming Back as our first-ever Canadian originals, two series that showcase the incredible range of talent we have here in Canada. This demonstrates our deep commitment to local content, investing in stories that will resonate with audiences both here in Canada and around the world.” Knighted's Bruce McCulloch: “I am so happy to be part of the first Canadian series for Disney+, and for viewers to get to know our creators. This is a really fun show, something wholly unique that I have never seen.

“I am so happy to be part of the first Canadian series for Disney+, and for viewers to get to know our creators. This is a really fun show, something wholly unique that I have never seen. I’m Not Coming Back's Brent Hodge and Joe Tuck: “We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ on this special project. For this story, we’re going beyond the headlines of a news sensation that swept the country in 2019. While underpinned by tragedy, this docu-series gives us a chance to cinematically showcase the vastness of Canada from the Pacific Coast to Hudson’s Bay.”