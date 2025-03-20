German-Made Remake of French Comedy Series “Call My Agent” Coming to Disney+
This will be the latest international version of the hit series.
The hit French comedy series Call My Agent will be getting a German-made remake, which is coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- French comedy series Call My Agent has gotten many international adaptations, with a new version – under the working title Call My Agent Berlin – produced for the German market and released by Disney+.
- Call My Agent Berlin just wrapped production and comes from Friday Film GmbH (producers Johann Buchholz and Henning Kamm) together with Wild Bunch Germany GmbH (producers Marc Gabizon, Barbara Mientus).
- The series focuses on the Stern actors agency and its agents. They manage the whims and airs and graces of their celebrity clients played by Moritz Bleibtreu, Nilam Farooq, Iris Berben, Veronica Ferres, Katja Riemann, Heiner Lauterbach, Frederick Lau, Heike Makatsch, Emilia Schüle, Kostja Ullmann, Jürgen Vogel, Alicia von Rittberg, Max von der Groeben and Florence Kasumba.
- Per the official description: “Welcome to the Stern actors agency, where stars and drama go hand in hand. Here, the agents fight for the future of the country's most successful actors agency. After the sudden death of founder Richard Stern, everything is at stake: the agency is on the verge of bankruptcy, so the staff must attract new talent in the shortest possible time, keep existing clients happy and skillfully place them to save their own existence. The agency is the beating heart of the series. While famous actors and actresses walk through the corridors and real stars appear in every episode, the agents fight behind the scenes. They are masters of manipulation and go through fire for their clients. Betrayal, love, family and friendship mix to create an explosive cocktail that blurs the boundaries between professional and private life. Each battle brings the agency closer to triumph - or to ruin…"
- The launch of Call My Agent Berlin is planned for fall 2025.
- The original version of Call My Name debuted in 2015 and ran for four seasons. After the show’s success in France, Netflix licensed it for international distribution. Several stars guest starred as themselves on the series, including Monica Bellucci, Sigourney Weaver and Jean Reno.
- There have now been several international remakes to date, including in Turkey, the UK, India, Italy, South Korea, Indonesia and more.
What They’re Saying:
- Johann Buchholz: “Many of the country's most skillful manipulators work in the film business. We are erecting a monument to them."
- Benjamina Mirnik-Voges (Director Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company in GSA): “We are delighted and proud to be working with Friday Film to adapt this special dramedy for the German market and to be able to present it so soon! 'Call My Agent Berlin' (WT) promises emotional, exciting entertainment paired with hilarious, self-deprecating humor at the highest level. The team around Johann Bucholz, Henning Kamm, and Claudia Thieme has succeeded in assembling a terrific cast in front of the camera and a no less impressive team behind it. We are looking forward to a dramatic fall with our agents from Stern!"
More on Disney+:
