Pixar's "Win or Lose" is Filled with Easter Eggs, Check to See if You Found Them All

Pixar’s animated series Win or Lose is now streaming on Disney+. In the series, Pixar hid some Easter eggs referencing some of the biggest films. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Win or Lose

The series follows a middle school softball team as they prepare for their championship game. Each week's episode follows the same events from a different character's point of view, showcasing their emotions and perspective of the events.

With all 8 episodes now released to fans, viewers may have noticed some Easter eggs paying homage to the animation studios biggest projects.

1. Pizza Planet trucks from the Toy Story series can be found in every single episode.

2. The Pixar ball can be seen a few times in episode 4 during the daycare scene.

3. It then shows up again later at the party.

4. Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase “To Infinity and Beyond" is the title of one of Frank’s science fiction books.

5. The site eBid makes a reappearance from Toy Story OF TERROR.

6. Purl from Purl can be seen hidden in Kai’s bedroom.

7. The horror movie seen in Toy Story OF TERROR can be seen playing during the house party.

8. Kai’s Grandma’s collection has one of the ventriloquist dummies from Toy Story 4.

9. The name of the movie theater is called The Presto after the short film Presto.

