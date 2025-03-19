Domee Shi To Receive Sklar Creative Visionary Award by Ryman Arts

The prestigious honor will be awarded at their annual Celebration of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

Ryman Arts has announced that their 5th annual Sklar Creative Visionary Award will be presented to Pixar’s Domee Shi.

Shi is the Academy Award-winning director of the short Bao and the director of the critically acclaimed Turning Red

The Sklar Creative Visionary Award is presented to those whose “distinctive contribution to the creative community and leadership in the arts has made a significant impact."

The award was established in 2018 in honor of Marty and Leah Sklar and has previously been awarded to Bob Weis, Hayao Miyazaki, Ruth E. Carter, and more.

Domee Shi’s rise within Pixar and the art of animation is extraordinary and has been deemed worthy of the prestigious honor.

Shi will receive the prize at the Celebration of the Arts on May 8th.

What They’re Saying:

David A. Price, Ryman Arts Board President: “We are honored to recognize Domee Shi as the recipient of the 5th annual Sklar Creative Visionary Award. Her leadership, creativity, and passion for fostering new talent perfectly reflect the values of Ryman Arts. Her work has not only shaped the animation industry but has also inspired countless young artists to embrace their own creative journeys."

