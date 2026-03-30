Disney Strikes New Deal with UK-Based Comixit! to Bring Digital Comics to Fans Across Europe

Some webtoons are already available to read on Comixit!

Disney has struck a new deal with the United Kingdom based Comixit! to bring digital comics to fans across Europe.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the recently launched Comixit! – one of the first European webtoon platforms – has partnered with Disney to launch digital comics based on more than 100 properties from Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios, including recent released like Zootopia 2.

Among the webtoons already available are a Zootopia miniseries, Olaf’s Comic Collection and the Agent Stitch graphic novel series – with more expected to roll out throughout the year.

Founded last year by Envision Entertainment CEO Michael Nakan, Comixit! is available across EMEA and has a vertical-scroll format designed to make reading easier and more immersive for young readers.

Interestingly, this news comes just a few days after learning that a similar deal with OpenAI's Sora video app was dead in the water as the company shuttered the app.

What They're Saying:

Michael Nakan, Envision Entertainment CEO: “Only one in three children now enjoy reading, the lowest level in decades, yet research by the National Literacy Trust shows that kids who read comics are twice as likely to enjoy all reading. Disney has shaped imaginations for generations, and bringing its universally loved characters into a modern, mobile-first comics format allows us to meet children where they already are and turn screen time into something parents can feel proud of. Our ambition is simple: make reading exciting, immersive and habitual again.”

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