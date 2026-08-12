Disney Developing Fantasy Film Adaptation of "The Dallergut Dream Department Store" With Patrick Ness

The bestselling Korean fantasy novel from Miye Lee follows a young woman who sells dreams at a magical department store where a dangerous mystery begins to unfold.

Disney is heading into the world of dreams with its latest fantasy adaptation. Disney Live Action is developing a feature film based on Korean author Miye Lee’s bestselling novel The Dallergut Dream Department Store, with A Monster Calls writer Patrick Ness attached to adapt the screenplay.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the project brings together one of Korea’s most successful contemporary fantasy novels and a screenwriter with extensive experience bringing imaginative stories to the screen. The adaptation is based on the first book in Lee’s Dallergut Dream Department Store trilogy.

The Dallergut Dream Department Store centers on Penny, a young woman who lands what appears to be the ultimate dream job: working at the legendary Dallergut Dream Department Store, a mysterious establishment where customers can purchase dreams.

But Penny’s new workplace is about to become much more complicated. When strange and increasingly dangerous events begin affecting the sleeping customers, Penny finds herself drawn into a mystery that goes far beyond the department store. She must uncover what is happening before the nightmare spreads beyond the store and threatens the wider dream world.

The concept gives Disney an opportunity to explore a fantastical setting unlike many of its recent live-action adaptations, blending mystery, adventure, magic, and the surreal experience of dreaming.

Lee’s novel has already established a significant international audience. The book became a No. 1 bestseller in Korea and has sold more than 2 million copies across more than 20 territories. The novel has also been published internationally as part of a growing global audience for Korean fiction.

The story is the first installment in a planned trilogy, potentially giving Disney an established literary world that could expand into additional films if the adaptation moves forward and proves successful.

For the feature adaptation, Patrick Ness has been tapped to translate Lee’s dreamlike world and characters into a screenplay.

Ness is an accomplished author in his own right, having written books for adults, young adults, and children. He is particularly familiar with the process of adapting imaginative literary material for the screen, having previously written film adaptations of two of his own novels.

Ness wrote the screenplay for A Monster Calls, the 2016 fantasy drama directed by J. A. Bayona. The film starred Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, and Liam Neeson and was based on Ness' acclaimed novel. Ness also served as an executive producer on the film.

He later co-wrote the screenplay for Chaos Walking, the 2021 science-fiction adventure directed by Doug Liman and starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. The movie was based on Ness’ Chaos Walking trilogy, giving the writer another opportunity to translate his own expansive fictional world to the big screen.

Ness' background extends well beyond film adaptations. He has been recognized as one of the leading writers of children's and young adult fiction, winning numerous major literary honors, including the prestigious Carnegie Medal twice.

He also received an Olivier Award for the stage adaptation of A Monster Calls, further demonstrating the versatility of the story across different mediums.

Television audiences may also know Ness as the creator and writer of Class, the eight-part Doctor Who spinoff produced for the BBC.

For Disney, the project is being overseen by Executive Vice President of Production Jessica Virtue, who is handling the feature adaptation for Disney Live Action.

The studio has increasingly looked beyond its most familiar intellectual properties for stories that can introduce audiences to new worlds and characters, and The Dallergut Dream Department Store offers a particularly distinctive premise.

At its center is a magical department store where dreams become a form of commerce, with customers visiting to experience everything from fantastical adventures to deeply personal emotional journeys. The mystery surrounding the sleeping customers gives the story an additional suspenseful element, potentially allowing the adaptation to move between whimsical fantasy and darker territory.

The novel's international popularity could also give the project an established fanbase before the movie reaches theaters or Disney's streaming platforms, although no release date or distribution details have been announced at this stage.

There is also plenty of room for the story's mythology to grow. As the first entry in a trilogy, the original novel establishes a larger world that could potentially support future installments and additional stories surrounding the Dallergut Dream Department Store.

For now, Disney Live Action's adaptation remains in development, with Ness working on the screenplay. Casting, a director, production timeline, and release plans have not yet been announced.

With a bestselling Korean fantasy novel at its foundation and Patrick Ness bringing his experience with ambitious literary adaptations to the screenplay, The Dallergut Dream Department Store could offer Disney audiences a completely new kind of dream world when it eventually makes its way to the screen.

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