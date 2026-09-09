Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea Expansion Takes Players Underwater This November

Disney Dreamlight Valley is diving into a brand-new adventure with magical Merfolk, underwater Biomes and new characters including Milo Thatch, Captain Jack Sparrow and Megara.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting ready to take players far beyond the shores of the Valley with its next major expansion, and this time, the adventure is going underwater. Gameloft has officially unveiled Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea, an all-new expansion arriving this November that will introduce a new epic storyline, underwater exploration, new biomes, and several familiar Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

In Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea, players will become magical Merfolk and set off on a sweeping journey across the sea toward a mysterious faraway kingdom. Along the way, players will encounter strange echoes of the kingdom's past while uncovering the secrets hidden beneath the waves.

The expansion will also introduce several new characters to the Valley, including Milo Thatch from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and Megara from Hercules. These new arrivals will join players throughout the adventure as they work to uncover what happened in the distant kingdom and determine what its mysterious history means for the journey ahead.

One of the biggest additions coming with The Keepsake Sea is the ability to explore entirely new underwater environments. The expansion will feature brand-new Biomes, along with mysterious underwater areas that players can explore and customize. The new spaces are designed to give players even more opportunities to put their own personal touch on the world of Dreamlight Valley.

The underwater setting also promises to give the expansion a distinct feel from previous adventures. Rather than simply adding another land-based region to explore, The Keepsake Sea will allow players to dive beneath the surface and discover areas that could not previously be reached.

The expansion announcement trailer offers an early glimpse at the adventure ahead, teasing the journey across the sea, the new Merfolk abilities and the mysterious kingdom waiting on the other side. Milo Thatch, Captain Jack Sparrow and Megara can also be spotted as players prepare to meet their newest potential friends.

The Keepsake Sea is set to release this November, giving players a brand-new adventure to dive into as they continue expanding their Disney-inspired home.

For those eager to learn more, an official Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase is scheduled for October 21. The presentation will provide a deeper look at the characters, Biomes, features and adventures coming with the expansion.

The Showcase will be available through the game's official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels.

With an entirely new setting, underwater exploration and a lineup of characters spanning Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Pirates of the Caribbean and Hercules, Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea is shaping up to be one of the game's biggest adventures yet. More details are expected to surface during the October Showcase.

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