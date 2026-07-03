"Honor:" Disney Highlights Commitment to Veterans in New TV Spot

The clip arrives just in time for America’s 250th!

Disney is celebrating the legacy of the United States with a brand new spot honoring the amazing people who have defended the core values of America.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow is the fourth of July, but it’s not just any Independence Day!

Celebrating 250 years of independence, the semi-quincentennial is a major milestone for the land of the free and the home of the brave.

In a new TV spot, Disney is celebrating “Honor” by showcasing America’s values and the amazing veterans and active duty military personnel that protect the freedoms of the United States.

Showcasing Disney’s close ties to the American dream and the freedoms that we celebrate every fourth of July, the short showcases clips of service men and their families experiencing the magic of the Disney Parks.

You might even catch a little clip of Walt Disney, one of the greatest and most influential minds of the United States.

Check out the spot below.

Disney Celebrates America:

The spot is a part of Disney’s 250th celebration Disney Celebrates America 250.

Beyond the spot, Disney has plenty of amazing things planned for the semi-quincentennial, including a 24-hour broadcast from Disney Entertainment Television.

Read More Disney Celebrates America: