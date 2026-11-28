The Christmas season has long been synonymous with animated holiday specials, dating back to the beloved Rankin/Bass classics of the 1960s and '70s. Since then, countless attempts have been made to create new holiday classics, with varying degrees of success. The latest is Disney Jr.'s Dasher, based on the picture book of the same name by Matt Tavares, which offers an origin story for one of Santa Claus' most famous reindeer.

Dasher tells the story of a young reindeer (Vera Deodato) who spends her days traveling with a circus, dreaming of a life beneath the North Star, surrounded by snow. One night, Dasher escapes and follows the star, eventually encountering Santa Claus and his horse, Silverbell (Maurice Dean Wint). When Santa needs help pulling his sleigh, Dasher eagerly volunteers, discovering the magic of Christmas and ultimately finding a way to reunite with her family, giving rise to Santa’s famous team of flying reindeer.

Dasher herself is a likable protagonist whose curiosity and determination make her easy to root for. Some added melodrama comes courtesy of the circus owner, J.P. Finnegan (Geoffrey Pounsett), whose growing frustration with Dasher’s antics prompts her to run away. Along her journey, she encounters a charming armadillo named Rollo (Adam Sanders) and his family, who provide some welcome levity while reminding Dasher of the importance of family and belonging. All of this is before she one day wakes up, finding herself in Santa's sleigh.

Visually, the special feels right at home alongside other contemporary Disney Jr. offerings, such as Sofia the First: Royal Magic and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. While the animation is somewhat limited, there are some enjoyable sequences, particularly as Dasher journeys from the arid desert to the enchanting, snow-covered world of Santa Claus. Another standout moment sees Dasher finally learn how to fly following some training from Silverbell, capturing a little of that Christmas magic.

Dasher is an undeniably festive affair, albeit one very squarely aimed at Disney Jr.’s target demographic. Its messages about following your dreams and the importance of family are hardly groundbreaking, but they are well suited to younger audiences. I can’t foresee this becoming a timeless classic on the level of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! or Frosty the Snowman, as it lacks the cross-generational appeal of those specials. Nevertheless, it’s a charming enough holiday diversion for little ones and one that will surely become a regular fixture of Disney Jr.’s Christmas programming for years to come.

Dasher airs throughout December on Disney Jr. and is also streaming on Disney+.