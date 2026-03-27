"GMA" Celebrates New Disney Legend-Elect, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

Yesterday, we got to learn of the 2026 class of Disney Legends inductees that will be honored at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year. This morning, GMA is shining a light on one of them.

What's Happening:

Good Morning America took a few minutes this morning to celebrate one of this year's Disney Legends inductees, after the entire 2026 class was revealed yesterday ahead of this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

While the panel on GMA mentioned other honorees, like animator Eric Goldberg, ESPN's Chris Berman, Anne Hathaway, and more, they took a few minutes to celebrate another Disney Legend-elect, former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The few moments were appropriate since he started at the company in ABC News, before they move on to his role as CEO where he made major acquisitions like Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox.

They also mention the major expansions at the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Lines, and the new park coming to Abu Dhabi.

Take a look at the full video below.

We're honoring former Disney CEO and Chairman Bob Iger, whose nearly two decades at the helm helped shape the company’s creative legacy and innovation.



Iger will also be honored with a 2026 Disney Legends Award to celebrate his impact on The Walt Disney Company. pic.twitter.com/lbzUZji9Un — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2026

The Disney Legends ceremony will take place this year during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Sunday, August 16.

The full list of the 2026 class of Disney Legends can be found in our original Disney Legends announcement post.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California and we have recently learned a lot of what is coming to the hugely anticipated event this year. Be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Landing to find out all the details.