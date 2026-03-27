"GMA" Celebrates New Disney Legend-Elect, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger
The 2026 Disney Legends class was announced yesterday.
Yesterday, we got to learn of the 2026 class of Disney Legends inductees that will be honored at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year. This morning, GMA is shining a light on one of them.
What's Happening:
- Good Morning America took a few minutes this morning to celebrate one of this year's Disney Legends inductees, after the entire 2026 class was revealed yesterday ahead of this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- While the panel on GMA mentioned other honorees, like animator Eric Goldberg, ESPN's Chris Berman, Anne Hathaway, and more, they took a few minutes to celebrate another Disney Legend-elect, former Disney CEO Bob Iger.
- The few moments were appropriate since he started at the company in ABC News, before they move on to his role as CEO where he made major acquisitions like Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox.
- They also mention the major expansions at the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Lines, and the new park coming to Abu Dhabi.
- Take a look at the full video below.
- The Disney Legends ceremony will take place this year during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Sunday, August 16.
- The full list of the 2026 class of Disney Legends can be found in our original Disney Legends announcement post.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California and we have recently learned a lot of what is coming to the hugely anticipated event this year. Be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Landing to find out all the details.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com