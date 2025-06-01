New Card Featuring Mulan Revealed for Upcoming Chapter at "Disney Lorcana" Event in Shanghai
This card will make a Lumineer out of you.
The Disney Lorcana TCG Grand Prix in Shanghai was the site of a reveal for a new card that will be arriving in the upcoming set, Fabled.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lorcana, the popular trading card game, has revealed a new card in their upcoming set, “Fabled."
- The new card, Mulan - Considerate Diplomat, was revealed in Shanghai as part of the first Disney Lorcana TCG Grand Prix.
- First, while the Fabled set will include several new cards, it will also feature a bevy of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game (The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return).
- According to Disney Lorcana co-designer Ryan Miller, more than half of the cards in Fabled will be reprints.
- For even more about the upcoming chapter of Disney Lorcana, be sure to check out our post, here
- First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana.
- In the game, players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways.
- The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players.
- Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com